One Washington Football Team player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the player didn’t travel with the team to Detroit to play in the game on Sunday and has not been in the facility for the last three days, so there’s some reason for optimism that this player will prove to be an isolated case.

Still, the Football Team will go into the league’s intensive protocols with additional safety measures in their facility.

COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing across the country, and health officials are encouraging more drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The NFL is no different, as increasing numbers of teams are deciding to play in empty stadiums, and increasing numbers of players are testing positive.

One Washington player who didn’t play Sunday tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk