One Vikings player lands in the top-50 in NFL merchandise sales

Justin Jefferson might have been the best receiver in football last season, and slowly but surely, the masses are catching on with his merchandise sales landing in the top-50 in the NFLPA’s recently released list.

The All-Pro receiver’s spectacular season was dwarfed by all of the Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase noise. Such is the case when your team doesn’t make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Jefferson was second in receiving yards behind Kupp, who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. The 22-year-old wideout hauled in 108 receptions for 1,616 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also broke Odell Beckham Jr.’s previous record for the most receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons.

So Jefferson’s stock is clearly on the rise, and his No. 38 ranking on the merchandise list proves it.

An interesting tidbit to the story is the fact that he ranked right behind former Vikings star receiver Stefon Diggs, who the team traded away to the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Adam Thielen made the list in 2021, but Jefferson was the only Viking on there this time around. The meteoric rise of another star wideout has been something to behold in Minnesota.

Let’s just hope this one sticks around longer.

