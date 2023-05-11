One year before USC moves to the Big Ten, Lincoln Riley should feel confident

If you listened to our Riley Files podcast series one year ago, you know we began to explore the Big Ten in one of the 12 episodes we created with producer Ian Hest.

Oklahoma analyst Kegan Reneau, our featured guest for The Riley Files, discussed various Big Ten defenses and defensive coordinators and gave us a taste of not only what to expect when USC enters the Big Ten, but how to look at the matchups between Riley, the USC play-caller and de facto offensive coordinator, and opposing Big Ten defensive coordinators.

We know that USC has one more year of Pac-12 football to worry about, but it’s definitely time for Trojan fans to get to know the Big Ten a lot more.

Let The Riley Files help you, as we collect insights from episode 10 in the 12-part series. Though the interview was conducted in May of 2022, plenty of what Reneau said is still germane to the current landscape in college football, heading into the 2023 season.

JIM KNOWLES, OHIO STATE

Jim Knowles is giving a tackling clinic during his press conference pic.twitter.com/pPpPiOTs3E — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 8, 2022

“They got a really good defensive coordinator,” Reneau said about Ohio State. “They just took a guy away from Oklahoma State that had one of the best defenses in Big 12 history, but it takes time for Jim Knowles. That’s the question, right? USC and Ohio state, aren’t gonna play for a few more years. (By then) Jim Knowles will have Ohio State rolling with Ohio State athletes running the system at Oklahoma State. Jim Knowles looks like he wants to fight you every single game when you see him in the press box.”

NORTHWESTERN'S DEFENSE

Matt Eberflus and Pat Fitzgerald chatting at @NUFBFamily Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/aSfQndTWCg — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 14, 2023

“Northwestern could get interesting. Whenever they have that every third or fourth year when they have enough experience, certainly interesting.”

Reneau is mentioning the larger point that Northwestern is not annually great but does field a very formidable team once every three to four seasons.

MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker waves at fans to celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

“My opinion on Mel Tucker at Michigan State: Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right? We’ll see if Michigan State can play with as much luck as they played in 2021. We’ll see how that pans out first before I have a real opinion on him.”

As it turned out, Michigan State’s 2022 was a disaster, so Reneau’s wait-and-see approach with Tucker (from May 2022, when we talked to him for this series) was astute.

PENN STATE REMINDER / OVERVIEW

Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin interacts with safety Jaquan Brisker (1) before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The reminder about Penn State and coach James Franklin is that they changed defensive coordinators after 2021. Brent Pry left to become head coach at Virginia Tech in 2022. Manny Diaz, the former head coach at Miami, went to Happy Valley.

MANNY DIAZ, PENN STATE

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz on the field during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first high at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re running a defense (at Penn State) built to stop the Big Ten, but I’ve watched how Ohio State’s offense has attacked them defensively over the last half-decade. I don’t see anything in Penn State’s defense that I think would give (Lincoln) Riley any concern. Ohio State has so much speed. That’s the point of differentiation when going against Penn State. Obviously Lincoln Riley has the skill position studs at USC.”

THE MICHIGAN COMPARISON

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

“Any defense like Michigan’s that’s gonna come out there and they’re gonna run their defense, they’re gonna stick in too high. They’re gonna play their normal coverages. They will say, ‘We have athletes, we are talented. We can play defense the way that we want.’ Those are the defenses Lincoln thrives against. Those are the defenses that Lincoln has given absolute fits.”

There is more to this particular story with Michigan, as you’ll see below:

MICHIGAN IN BOWL GAMES

Michigan Wolverines on the bench after 51-45 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, December 31, 2022.

“TCU, you watched the Big 12, you watched college football and you followed closely. TCU has not been a problem for Oklahoma (Riley) since they lost in 2014 in Fort Worth. In 2016 it was a close game, but they (Sooners) put up a ton of points. My point here: That defense was Gary Patterson’s defense and they stuck to it, and it was consistent. If you’re gonna continue to have the same tendencies, Lincoln’s gonna crush you. It’s just reality. He’s way too smart not to find your weak links. If you’re not gonna change or adjust, he’s gonna continue to crush you that way,” Reneau said.

“That’s how I view a lot of the Big Ten, like Michigan’s defense, what I studied prior to the Orange Bowl game against Georgia, that’s what they ran. Right? And so, when you’re a defensive mind like that, where you have a great foundation, great system, but if you can’t adjust when you play a team like Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, and you can’t adjust who you are too much, and you’re not super disruptive, that’s where it becomes a problem. Lincoln can really pile it on you.”

To add to this point, TCU piled it on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan, against elite opponents in bowl games, has been exposed. Imagine a USC-Michigan game. It’s hard to think the Trojans won’t score big in the Big Ten.

