One USC competitor ducks out of portal chase for elite defensive tackle

The USC Trojans really need to land Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the transfer portal. They just received some good news in this pursuit. The Miami Hurricanes have bowed out of the competition for Harmon, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Trojans Wire staff writer Tim Prangley explained why the Harmon portal battle is so important for USC:

“6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte had entered the transfer portal. Laffitte was considered a project and was not expected to play a significant role on the defensive line in 2024, but after Isaiah Raikes entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and recently signed with Auburn, USC needed to add — not lose — depth.

“In a move reminiscent of Bear Alexander’s brief flirtation with the transfer portal, 6-foot-4 nose tackle Christen Miller from Georgia created a stir when he toyed with the idea. However, a day later, Miller put the speculation to rest by reaffirming his commitment to the Bulldogs. The Trojans need two to three big interior linemen in the portal with the loss of Raikes and Laffitte.”

Miami will no longer be hosting Michigan State defensive line transfer Derrick Harmon for a visit, sources tell @chris_hummer and me for @247Sports. His former Michigan State teammate, Simeon Barrow, is still set to visit Miami though.

