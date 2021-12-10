‘One of us is going to be dead wrong’: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena verbally spar before UFC 269

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena stole the show at the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference.

Ahead of Saturday’s women’s bantamweight title fight, Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) had their first opportunity to share the stage when they answered questions from media members.

Pena has been extremely vocal about her plans to unseat Nunes from the top of the 135-pound division, and she didn’t back down when she got in the same room as “The Lioness.”

Not only does Pena have every intention of dethroning, but she plans on doing it twice. Pena knows an immediate rematch will be coming her way if she pulls off the upset.

“Yes (there will be) an immediate rematch,” Pena told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Thursday’s UFC 269 press conference. “And when I win that fight I will be 11-2 in the division, which is a better bantamweight record in the history of the bantamweight division. As far as walking up to 145 (for a second belt), I don’t know, I’m pretty comfortable in knowing that 135 is my proper weight class. But we can cross that bridge when we get there.”

Nunes wasn’t going to tolerate Pena’s claims. She interrupted the challenger and let her know that reality will prove different.

“You know that’s not going to happen, right?” Nunes said. “You’re not going to be a champion, girl.”

Pena said all the talk is going to be meaningless once they step in the octagon. She has been calling for a fight with Nunes for years, and is filled with the utmost belief it will translate on fight night.

“We will find out Saturday night,” Pena said. “One of us is going to be dead wrong.”

Nunes, who has won her past 12 fights under the UFC banner, called Pena “delusional” at Wednesday’s media day. She emphasized that again to close the exchange.

“Put it down in your head (that you will lose),” Nunes said.

