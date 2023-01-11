‘One of us is going to have to be the bad guy.’ It’s the only way the Hornets can salvage things

There’s a certain perk that comes with Steve Clifford’s job, something that can’t be duplicated because of its uniqueness.

Let’s just say it involves the guy cutting the checks. As in owner Michael Jordan.

“For me personally, I think it’s a big advantage because I get a lot of advice,” Clifford said. “We talk a lot about the game. He watches the games closely and it’s his experience and his knowledge of the game. He gets frustrated when they don’t help on defense, they’re not unselfish on offense.

“But he also knows coverages. He knows what’s going on in the game. So, when he will call, he will say for instance, ‘I like that we were more aggressive against Player ‘A.’ Did you ever think about being more aggressive with Player ‘B’?’ And so forth. So, for a coach I think that’s invaluable.”

One can only imagine the words exchanged between Clifford and Jordan during their conversation about the Hornets’ most recent debacle, a 132-120 loss to Toronto on Tuesday night. It was more of the same for Clifford’s crew: decent offense, atrocious defense and an inability to have an efficient final 12 minutes.

That combination has been lethal for the Hornets. And not in a good way. Inconsistent play is their calling card, which is handed out seemingly on a nightly basis.

They still haven’t learned to listen to Clifford and heed his ways or thoughts long enough to make a significant difference. There’s no denying their predictable nature.

“It’s kind of like we are fighting the coach on the right things to do, and we need to just crack down and listen,” Terry Rozier said. “I feel like we are still in the right space. We are getting guys back and, obviously, Dennis (Smith Jr.) and Cody (Martin) being here helps our defense tremendously, so we’ve got to keep building, keep stacking.”

Here’s the dilemma: there’s truly not enough time left for the Hornets to get right and salvage a maddening season. Fusing themselves on the same parallel as Clifford should have happened weeks -- if not months -- ago.

“It’s just got to be a competitive thing,” Mason Plumlee said. “To me, buy-in is really early in the season. We are playing for our season right now.”

An optimist points to the Hornets’ season just passing the midway point, suggesting they can correct their ills and possibly get back into the race for the play-in tournament spot although they’re 8 1/2 games out of the final spot. The pessimists are convinced the Hornets’ hole is too cavernous, already peering ahead to an interesting offseason despite three months left in Charlotte’s 2022-23 campaign.

No matter the photo lens or microscope its viewed through, the the Hornets’ situation is the result of a collaborative breakdown that has to be rectified. Immediately.

Something has to change.

“We’ve just got to start holding each other accountable,” Rozier said. “We are all grown. That’s just what we’ve got to do. Obviously, our way hasn’t been working, so we’ve got to turn it around.”

Translation: breaking free of Clifford’s guidance should be a no-go.

“Sometimes we get a little resistant when it’s not working instead of just sticking with it,” Martin said. “So, we kind of revert back to what we know and what we’ve been doing, and I think that’s shown time and time again that it’s not working. So, at some point we’ve got to put whatever we think is going to work aside and just buy into whatever coach is telling us.

“If we are all on the same page, it gives us a better chance to be in a position to win. It gives us a better chance if we each know what we are doing collectively and it helps us be more of a team and unit.”

Talking about is one thing. Executing is another. Lip service is good until the results don’t equate to all the yapping.

“We’ve got guys that are always saying the right things, are encouraging in timeouts and stuff like that,” Rozier said. “One of us is going to have to be the bad guy pretty soon because we’ve go to to turn this thing around.”

So is Rozier the one who plans on becoming the villain?

“Yeah,” he said. “I’ll be the bad guy if I have to.”

Wearing the black hat must fall squarely on Rozier’s broad shoulders or whoever else wants to potentially alienate some of his good buddies on occasion. Somebody has to be a well-respected voice on a team filled with youth.

“You can’t pick and choose in this league,” Clifford said. “We have very little room for error. We have to play well to win. We get Gordon (Hayward) back, that will help some. But even with him, we have very little room for error. Everybody has got to defend on every night, everybody’s got to play well offensively. If we do that., we can win. And you can’t pick and choose when you want to do the tough things.”

Discipline is lacking for the Hornets. And badly.

Following Clifford’s blueprint would give them a better fate than the And-1 Mixtape tour-style they always fall in love with.

“We know what works,” Jalen McDaniels said. “We’ve just got to stick to it. A couple of plays a game adds up, that (stuff) adds up. Like five plays for 12 points off mistakes.”

These lessons are somewhat numbing for the Hornets given their shortcomings of the past two seasons, leading to a coaching change that brought Clifford into the mix for his second stint. They should be in a better position than serving as food for the league’s scavengers, a spot that has them essentially out of it before the calendar flipped to a new year last week.

“It’s frustrating because regardless of injuries, we should have a better record than we have,” Martin said. “I think we are more than talented enough to do that. There’s been games where we did that that we could have won. We just really haven’t broke through that mental wall and having that mental stamina so when games are close at the end, we take advantage of possessions, play smarter, play without fouling, not putting teams on the foul line -- including myself.

“Just playing smarter, playing more together, playing collectively. That’s going to put us in a better position to win games.”