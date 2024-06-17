One of United’s priority targets has all but ruled out a move to the PL after failed Liverpool bid

Liverpool have reportedly failed in their first attempt of testing Lille’s resolve with a €50 million (£42.3m) offer for Leny Yoro.

The bid was swiftly rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit after it was claimed that Manchester United and Liverpool were ‘waiting in the wings’ to see if they could sway Yoro away from his dream destination of Real Madrid.

However, his response to the failed offer will now have serious implications for both English sides’ pursuit, as he has told Lille that he is uninterested in a transfer to the Premier League.

Yoro likely to leave Lille this transfer window

Yoro, 18, has just one year remaining on his deal, hence why club president Olivier Letang confirmed that the player is available for sale this summer. Given his potential and the skills he’s showcased already, losing the defender on a free will be unthinkable for the board.

It’s thought that Madrid’s attempts to strike up a deal hinge on whether Nacho Fernandez departs in the coming weeks. Personal terms would presumably be quick to agree, as Yoro is undoubtedly sat waiting for their call.

