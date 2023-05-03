One undrafted free agent rookie to watch for each team

Teams don’t stop their pursuit of finding players who can help them once the NFL draft ends. The next step is picking and choosing the undrafted rookies and signing them as free agents, or UDFAs.

The undrafted rookies will get chances to prove themselves in upcoming rookie minicamps, OTAs and minicamp heading into the full team training camp this summer. Which ones stand strong chances to not only make the roster, but maybe even make an impact on the team?

Here is one UDFA candidate from each of the 32 teams who stands out as a player with a good chance to stick on the roster.

Cardinals: Jacob Slade, DT, Michigan State

Slade is a quick, slightly undersized attack dog of an interior defensive lineman. He earned a 6th-round grade from me for his disruptive tendencies and always-hot motor.

Falcons: Ikenna Enechukwu, DL, Rice

Enechuckwu flashed quickness off the line and an ability to transfer speed to power off the edge for the Owls. If he can overcome his relative stiffness in run defense, Enechuckwu can help Atlanta–or some NFL team–as a stand-up EDGE.

Ravens: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Dynamic, shifty undersized running back who hits a lot of home runs with the ball in his hands. Offers real potential as a return man too, if he can more reliably hold onto the ball.

Bills: Richard Gouraige, OL, Florida

Gouraige has considerable experience at both guard and tackle from Florida. He’s strong, smart and technically sound–an ideal reserve offensive lineman.

Panthers: Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State

Peoples is a violent, high-effort, between-the-tackles back with good strength and some pass protection skills. He likely would have been drafted if Peoples had stayed on the field more consistently for the Mountaineers.

Bears: Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse

Szmyt consistently performed for Syracuse after being the best kicker in the nation as a freshman in 2018. He can get a little streaky, but when he’s hot Szmyt is a good NFL kicker.

Bengals: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Once viewed as a potential top-50 prospect before injuries derailed his Huskies career, Kirkland is an experienced, physical blocker who can play either guard spot or right tackle. The Bengals were a smart choice for Kirkland, who is not a developmental-type of talent. They need help now, and the 25-year-old could offer it.

Browns: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Diabate is a former EDGE who converted to inside linebacker, but he’s built more like a tall safety (he’s 6-3/229). Moves very well in space and can both blitz and cover, making Diabate an ideal sub-package player who offers a ton of potential on special teams units.

Cowboys: Isaiah Land, OLB, Florida A&M

Land could be this year’s version of Detroit’s James Houston, a speedy, undersized pass-rush specialist from an HBCU with real juice. Houston bagged eight sacks as a sixth-round rookie, and Land is a more fluid athlete.

Broncos: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Youngstown State

McLaughlin is the NCAA’s all-time leader across any division in rushing yards, with over 8,000. No, that’s not a misprint. He tore up the FCS level despite being 5-foot-7, using his instant acceleration and great balance at top speed. He can also catch the ball nicely. McLaughlin was widely expected to be drafted.

Lions: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim

Ibrahim is another player who likely would have been drafted if not for injury concerns. He’s capable of playing right away as a short-yardage specialist with his aggressive between-the-tackles rushing prowess.

Packers: Malik Heath, WR, Ole Miss

Heath caught 60 passes for over 900 yards at Ole Miss in 2022, showcasing his impressive size (6-2/215) and ability to create space despite lacking speed. He has some “poor man’s Kenny Golladay” to him, the Golladay in Detroit and not the one in New York.

Texans: Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State

The Texans gave Valladay $175,000 to sign, an indication of how much they like the speedster from Arizona State. His ability to catch the ball and reliably make the first tackler miss give Valladay the ability to usurp Dare Ogunbowale on the Houston depth chart.

Colts: Donavan Mutin, LB, Houston

The leading tackler for the Cougars in both 2021 and 2022, Mutin is really good at getting to the ball and terminating plays. He’s small (5-11/230) and tested horribly, but Mutin played a lot faster than his 4.85 40-yard dash time. Sub-package player with a high football IQ who can make it on special teams.

Jaguars: Dequan Jackson, LB, Colorado State

A Jacksonville native, Jackson didn’t test as well athletically as hoped for a 225-pound linebacker. He held up well in CSU’s 2022 loss to Michigan and could emerge as a useful special teamer and subpackage LB if he can gain a little more mass.

Chiefs: Quinton Barrow, OT, Grand Valley State

Barrow has the measurables at 6-5/335 with long arms and big hands, and he plays with a style that suggests more of a streetfight than a football game. He needs some technical polish and won’t ever be agile, but Barrow should make it as a reserve tackle/guard with some upside.

Raiders: McClendon Curtis, OL, UT Chattanooga

Curtis looked eminently draft-worthy during Senior Bowl week, imposing his physical will as a guard and looking athletic enough to have scheme versatility. The Raiders might also try him at right tackle, giving them a youngster with some versatility to help bolster the depth.

Rams: Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

Johnson can play any safety role, but he projects best in a “hang” role that allows him to uses his ball skills and avoids his lack of long speed. A smart, quick-eyed safety who doesn’t miss tackles and can play on special teams. The Rams could use two of him…

Chargers: Nic Melsop, OL, Delta State

Melsop was a dominant presence for the D-II Statesmen at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds. He converted from tight end and never lost his athleticism. Melsop has the physical traits and movement skills to stick as a swing tackle who could also provide emergency duty at guard.

Dolphins: Daewood Davis, WR, Western Kentucky

A native of South Florida, Davis perked up after transferring from Oregon to Western Kentucky. He’s an explosive athlete with good length and ball-tracking skills. If Davis can continue to improve his concentration at the catch point, he can be a vertical threat with upside to play on special teams too.

Vikings: Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

A player many expected would be drafted in the middle rounds, Pace offers stoutness between the tackles against the run. He was also a very good blitzer for the Bearcats and didn’t look out of place in coverage drills during Senior Bowl week. Pace will run past some plays, but he’ll also make a lot of them.

Patriots: Johnny Lumpkin, TE, Louisiana

Lumpkin is built like a blocking tight end at 6-6 and 267 pounds, but he’s got the game of a receiving tight end–playing in college for a Ragin’ Cajuns offense that didn’t use the tight end in the passing game often. Read as: untapped potential. The Patriots depth chart at TE isn’t foreboding, and there’s a lot to work with in Lumpkin.

Saints: Mark Evans, OL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Evans was expected to hear his name called in the fifth or sixth rounds. He was a highly effective, athletic tackle for the Golden Lions. Perhaps teams were scared off by the notion that Evans will need to move inside and gain some mass. The technique and strength are close to NFL-ready. Give him a redshirt year and 15 pounds and the Saints might have themselves a starting left guard in a year or two.

Giants: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Ford-Wheaton offers a widebodied target down the field at 6-3 and 224 pounds that he burnishes like an undersized tight end. The route running and quickness aren’t ideal, but Ford-Wheaton can present a nice threat in the red zone and zone defenses. He’s another player who was expected to be drafted in the sixth or seventh rounds.

Jets: Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss

Alpha-dog style of receiver for the Golden Eagles with good measurables and the ability to make the spectacular catch, Brownlee has an NFL future if he can more consistently make the routine ones. The 6-2, 205-pounder has all the trappings of a training camp fan favorite who can help himself stick around with good special teams contributions.

Eagles: Ben VanSumeren, LB, Michigan State

The Eagles laid out a big bonus for VanSumeren, one of the most athletic LB prospects of the last handful of seasons. He showed progress as a run defender for the Spartans, but he’s got a chance to be a sub-package coverage backer and special team ace quickly. Anyone who transferred from Michigan to Michigan State has the mental toughness to handle the fickle Philly fans and media.

Steelers: B.T. Potter, K, Clemson

Potter brings a big leg and experience kicking in clutch situations. One big feather in his cap: a touchback rate on kickoffs over 75 percent. If he can make more midrange kicks, where he had some odd struggles, Potter will be in the NFL for a long time.

49ers: Ilm Manning, OL, Hawaii

Manning played a ton of football at Hawaii, and his experience and steady growth in technique and point-of-attack strength make him a good candidate to stick around as a utility lineman. His best bet might be moving to center.

Seahawks: Chris Stoll, LS, Penn State

Stoll won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the best long snapper in college football and was a team captain at Penn State. The fact the Seahawks don’t have any other long snappers on the roster makes Stoll a starter by default. Look for him to hold onto that role, perhaps for years.

Buccaneers: Kaevon Merriweather

Merriweather looked draft-worthy during his career at Iowa and again during Senior Bowl week. He’s not fast over long distances, but the short-area quickness and solid tackling should help Merriweather carve out a niche as a reserve safety who can also help on special teams.

Titans: Caleb Murphy, EDGE, Ferris State

Murphy set the NCAA record with 25.5 sacks in one season, dominating the edge for the D-II national champs. He’s got some athletic stiffness, but his length and finishing ability give Murphy a chance to make it as a pass rush specialist who can play both standing up or with a hand in the dirt.

Commanders: Mason Brooks, OL, Ole Miss

t: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders shelled out a nice bonus to sign Brooks. He’s something of a tweener after playing guard at Ole Miss in 2022 after being the starting right tackle at Western Kentucky in their go-go offense. He moves well enough to serve as an extra tackle/blocking TE while he adapts to being a versatile reserve lineman.

