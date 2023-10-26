One UNC basketball game named among best non-conference games

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ 2023-24 non-conference basketball schedule is a difficult one for Hubert Davis and his team. While UNC opens up with some home games to begin the year, they will face off against Tennessee, UConn, Kentucky, and Oklahoma before they get into the full swing of things for ACC play.

Oh, and they will take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving Week as well.

With the program looking to turn things around after a disaster of a year last season, they will be tested early on. And one of those games was named one of the best non-conference games in all of college basketball.

Andy Katz released his list of the Top 10 non-conference games on the slate this year and at No. 8 was UConn against North Carolina:

Can’t-miss matchups 🍿@TheAndyKatz ranks 🔟 must-see non-conference games for the upcoming season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6yWXtMD6Qg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 20, 2023

The Huskies are the defending national champions and are ranked in the top 10 to begin the season. They will face off against UNC at Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic on December 5th.

A good start to the season including some big non-conference wins could go a long way for the Tar Heels in hopes of getting back on track.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire