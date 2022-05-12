There is one UDFA for the Raiders to keep an eye on during training camp

There are always one or two undrafted free agents that make the roster for the Raiders. Sometimes, those players go on to have big roles with the team down the line, such as Andre James.

So, which undrafted free agent this year has the best chance to make the roster? In a recent article by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, he named the one free-agent signing that has the best opportunity to make the 53-man roster for the Raiders.

That player was none other than former Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Here is what Sobleski had to say about Tagovailoa-Amosa and his fit with the new-look Las Vegas Raiders:

“Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa fits the team’s defensive front with the ability to bounce between 3-technique and 5-technique. The 6’2″, 270-pound defender isn’t a traditional edge, though he provides the type of flexibility the Raiders should now prefer with Patrick Graham calling plays as defensive coordinator. Las Vegas isn’t exactly settled along the defensive interior, either. Johnathan Hankins, Vernon Butler, Andrew Billings and Kyle Peko are operating under one-year deals with minimal investment—none of them will make more than $1.3 million this season.”

During his five years at Notre Dame, Tagovailoa-Amosa totaled 17 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. His best season came in 2021 when he totaled 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. But his game isn’t built on rushing the passer. Instead, he is more of a space-eater that allows other players to make plays.

With Las Vegas already having two of the best EDGE rushers in the league in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, they need more players that can occupy blocks and make life easier for others. That’s where Tagovailoa-Amosa could come in with his length and experience.

Keep an eye on him throughout training camp and in the preseason as the Raiders look to add more depth to their defensive line.

