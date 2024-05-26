'There is one or two who could have done a bit more'

[Getty Images]

Jon Newsome, former Leeds defender on BBC Radio Leeds:

"The frustrating for me is that you analyse that game we've just watched there and I think Leeds United are the better team. But sometimes it's what under your shirt, under your chest.

"There's one or two of those players who will look in the mirror tonight. They will ask themselves if they could have done a bit more and there's one or two who could've done.

"It really hurts at this time. I just feel sorry for those guys."