One of Tremaine Edmunds’ brothers is now a free agent

If the Buffalo Bills feel the need to add another running back, there’s one on the market that would be an interesting add.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released running back Trey Edmunds.

Sound familiar? Of course he does. It’s the brother of current Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Ironically enough, Trey Edmunds was released by the team who rosters the third Edmunds brother, Terrell Edmunds. He’s a safety for the Steelers who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round of the draft the same year Buffalo selected Tremaine Edmunds.

Trey Edmunds is the eldest brother of the three. He entered the NFL as a UDFA out of Maryland in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints. He spent 2018 to 2021 with the Steelers between their active roster and practice squad.

In his career, Trey Edmunds only has 140 rushing yards on 31 carries. Where he makes his impact is special teams and that’s where the Bills could see a fit.

Over the last two seasons, Trey Edmunds saw 44 total snaps on special teams. However, his first three years in the NFL he played many more. Those three seasons saw him appear in 62%, 44% and 73% of his team’s special teams snaps, respectively.

Currently Buffalo has Taiwan Jones as a fourth running back/special teams contributor behind Devin Singletary, Zach Moss and James Cook. Trey Edmunds could potentially push Jones for that role as a younger alternative.

But signs point to the Bills more than likely passing on that. Trey Edmunds has been released by the Steelers in the past but never ended up in Buffalo–You never know, but it seems unlikely.

