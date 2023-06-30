One transfer player to look out for on every Big 12 football team

College football is heavily reliant on the transfer portal.

Whether it’s to help rebuild an underwhelming roster or a program is just one player away from taking that next step, the one-time transfer rule has completely transformed the game.

Whatever the case may be, if you are unable to get some talent out of the portal you have fallen behind. While many fans, coaches, and even analysts aren’t in favor of the transfer portal and how it can be easily manipulated, it has become one of the most important aspects of college football.

I identified an incoming transfer player from every Big 12 team that you need to know ahead of the 2023 season.

Baylor: Dominic Richardson, RB

While the Bears already have a very talented running back on the roster in Richard Reese, they were able to add Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson. Standing in at 6-feet over 200 pounds he adds a larger back to pair with Reese who is on the smaller side, and helps form a lethal one-two punch for an offense that hasn’t always had a trustworthy passing game.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

BYU is one of the new teams to the conference, and while they lost their star quarterback Jaren Hall to the NFL, they replaced him with a very capable quarterback in Kedon Slovis. The former USC and Pitt quarterback was once regarded as one of the better quarterbacks in college football following a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year campaign and is looking for a resurgence in Provo.

Iowa State: Arlen Harris Jr., RB

The Cyclones didn’t rely on the portal that much, but one player that stands out as having potential is Stanford running back Arlen Harris Jr. While he didn’t play much at Stanford, the former four-star has a ton of potential and could assert himself in an offense that predicates itself on a physical running style.

Kansas: Logan Brown, LT

The Wisconsin transfer should come in right away and be a key contributor on the Kansas offensive line as the team looks to continue to ascend in the Big 12.

Kansas State: Marques Sigle, CB

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Another team that didn’t make a huge splash in the transfer portal, the Wildcats did land North Dakota State defensive back Marques Sigle. During his freshman season he was voted to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team, and with a larger role could help Kansas State’s secondary.

Oklahoma: Brenen Thompson, WR

Ut Ksu Football Mlc 00158

This one hits close to home for Texas fans, as they never really got to see the speedy wide out play in Austin. With Oklahoma’s lack of depth at receiver, he could end up with a larger role. The Sooners also landed Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough on the defensive side of the ball who should end up helping their pass rush.

Oklahoma State: Alan Bowman, QB

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After looking like the next Texas Tech star, Bowman transferred to Michigan where he didn’t play. He is now back in the Big 12 and is looking to be the steady hand at quarterback for the Cowboys.

TCU: John Paul Richardson, WR

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs lost a ton of talent on offense, and especially at the receiver position. They did however land one of the more underrated players in the Big 12 in Oklahoma State transfer John Paul Richardson. The speedy receiver is just always open and should make life easier for Chandler Morris.

Texas: AD Mitchell, WR

Mitchell adds to what is one of the best receiver groups in the country, proving a big target that also happens to be extremely fast. Quinn Ewers will have elite weapons all around him.

Texas Tech: Dare McCray, WR

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After a stellar past couple seasons at Austin Peay, McCray was one of the top pass catchers in the transfer market. He racked up nearly 2,000 yards and and 17 touchdowns in two years, and will look to help the Red Raiders take the next step.

UCF: Drake Metcalf, OL

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest adjustments for a program making the jump to the Power Five is the trenches. The Knights were able to add a lineman who has plenty of experience at the Power Five level in Stanford transfer Drake Metcalf.

West Virginia: Devin Carter, WR

West Virginia has a lot of issues, but receiver talent isn’t one of them. NC State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter provides a huge target, and was one of the more seasoned players in the portal.

Houston: Tony Mathis, RB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars addressed a ton of needs in the portal, but West Virginia transfer Tony Mathis stands out. He makes up for the loss of Alton McCaskill, who left for Colorado and can help take the pressure off the passing game.

Cincinatti: Daniel Grzesiak, EDGE

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bearcats got a gem in journeyman Daniel Grzesiak, who started his career at Nevada before transferring to Utah State. His numbers improved every season and capped off this past season with 8.5 sacks. His ability to pressure the quarterback will help them make the jump.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire