What one Top 25 preseason college football ranking got right – and wrong – about SEC teams

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY's post-spring preseason Top 25. No surprise there, right?

The Bulldogs are transitioning to quarterback Carson Beck, but they remain well-stocked thanks to their persistent recruiting and development machine. But, where's the love for LSU? The reigning winner of the SEC West does not appear until No. 15 in the rankings, despite returning the bulk of its offense, including Jayden Daniels, who ranks among the conference's best quarterbacks.

Four SEC teams are ranked in USA TODAY's rankings.

On today's episode of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams react to their colleagues' latest rankings.

They take no issue with the top of the list. Georgia remains college football's team to beat, although a couple of thorns could await in the postseason, supplied by the Big Ten. Down the rankings, though, they have a few nits to pick.

Here's our reaction to USA TODAY's ranking of SEC teams.

Georgia

USA TODAY ranking: No. 1

Our response: Just right

The names change. The expectations don't. It's all very Alabama-like, isn't it? That's the way Kirby Smart has built his program.

Alabama

USA TODAY ranking: No. 3

Our response: Too high

Quick, name Alabama's starting quarterback. Now, name its star wide receiver or bell-cow running back. Alabama encounters more questions than usual at this stage of the calendar. It ought to be sturdier on defense, but the Crimson Tide will miss Bryce Young. Alabama is a top-10 team, not top-three.

USA TODAY ranking: No. 12

Our response: Maybe a smidge low, but about right

The Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker or Jalin Hyatt, proving Josh Heupel's offense remains well-positioned for 2023. Even so, a slight drop-off can be expected after the Vols led the nation in scoring last season (46.1 ppg). The defense remains average, which will be good enough to win most games.

LSU

USA TODAY ranking: No. 15

Our response: Too low

The Tigers should be considered the SEC West favorites. Their offense is stacked with familiar faces. Harold Perkins will be a cog in the middle of the defense after a standout freshman season, and Brian Kelly used transfers to shore up the defensive backfield. The schedule is stiff, but College Football Playoff expectations are reasonable.

USA TODAY ranking: Unranked

Our response: Should be in Top 25

We get it, Texas A&M is frequently overhyped in the preseason and was grossly overrated at preseason No. 6 last year. But, not ranking the Aggies is an overcorrection to a 5-7 season. They face no shortage of talent, and the combination of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and quarterback Conner Weigman should boost that unit enough to turn some of last season's narrow defeats into victories.

Later in the episode

– Auburn's addition of transfer quarterback Payton Thorne, a two-year starter at Michigan State, was a necessary move that upgrades AU's outlook at the position. Thorne isn't without blemish. He threw 21 interceptions the past two seasons. But, his arrival should allow Hugh Freeze to catapult Auburn past last year's 5-7 record.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is the columnist for the Tennessean. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

