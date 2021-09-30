One-time Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy announces he’ll retire from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy has decided to hang up his cleats and call it a career.

He’ll retire with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was originally drafted (No. 53 overall in 2009 NFL draft) by Andy Reid. He spent most of his career with the Eagles, appearing in 76 total games, with over 1,700 touches for over 7,000 scrimmage yards and 54 scrimmage touchdowns.

“I still have that green inside my heart,” McCoy wrote.

McCoy joined the Chiefs just ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL season.

“This is the best fit for me,” McCoy said. “We have a great chance at a championship. I think the best part about it is Andy Reid, who is one of my favorite coaches of my NFL career. He’s had me since I’ve been 20 years old. Now, I’m at 31. We had a long talk and Brett Veach, a guy that believed in me for years. This was the right fit, I think so.”

McCoy appeared in 13 games with Kansas City, notching 101 carries for 465 yards, four rushing touchdowns, 28 receptions for 181 yards and a score. He contributed en route to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years, with incredible plays like Kelce-to-McCoy hook-and-ladder against the Lions.

Mahomes to Kelce to McCoy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fMJHhsTQ1u — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 29, 2019

McCoy also played with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career. Even though McCoy went on to win Super Bowls with the Chiefs (Super Bowl LIV) and Buccaneers (Super Bowl LV) in back-to-back seasons. He regrets not finishing out his career in Philadelphia.

“The only regret I’ve ever had was not spending my entire career as an Eagle. I look at guys like Jason Kelce and Larry Fitzgerald, lifelong friends of mine, who spent their whole career with one team. I grew up in Harrisburg, played my college football at Pittsburgh, and was drafted by the Eagles. I never thought it would have been like that, but it would have been so cool to finish my career only having played in this one state.”

That doesn’t mean McCoy doesn’t have love for Kansas City and Coach Reid, though.

“Coach Reid will be on the other sideline. I’ve been texting with him all week. I’m so thankful for him. He took a shot on a 20-year-old kid who people said wasn’t big enough, wasn’t explosive enough. I thank him so much for that. We’ve always maintained a strong relationship. I love him. When he left, it was very tough for me because of my belief in him. It all worked out. He helped me get a championship. He’s doing great things in Kansas City. I’m happy I’ll be able to see him as well as the coaches and trainers and former teammates.”

McCoy will officially retire with the Eagles on Friday. He says that former Chiefs, Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin will also be in attendance.

