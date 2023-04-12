One tight end for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

Tyler Higbee looked like he lost a step last season and wasn’t nearly as effective as he usually is beyond 10 yards. Most of his work was near the line of scrimmage, but he struggled to make defenders miss and create big plays; he averaged just 8.6 yards per catch, the lowest since his rookie year in 2016.

Tight end should be a position the Rams target in the draft, especially with all the talent this class possesses at the position. Trading up for a tight end in Round 1 is unlikely to happen but there’s excellent value from Round 2-7.

Here’s one tight end the Rams can target in each round of the draft this year.

Round 1: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Kincaid is arguably the best receiving tight end in the class, which should make him a first-round pick. He’s not the best blocker, seeing as his frame is slightly smaller for a traditional inline tight end, but he’s going to have an impact early on as a receiver. The Rams probably won’t trade up for him but he would be a great target late in the first round.

Round 2: Darnell Washington, Georgia

Washington isn’t like most tight ends. He’s 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, but he has 4.64 speed and really impressive movement skills. He wasn’t a very prolific receiver in college, but that was partly because of his lack of involvement as a receiver with Brock Bowers there. Washington is a terrific blocker and should develop into a much better pass catcher at the next level.

Round 3: Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Schoonmaker helped himself at the combine by running a 4.63 at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds. He can do it all as a tight end, from blocking along the line to splitting out as a receiver. That sort of versatility is something the Rams would benefit greatly from alongside Tyler Higbee – or in place of him if he’s a cap casualty.

Round 4: Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Kuntz had one of the best combine performances ever by a player his size, running a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. He’s also the tallest player in combine history to jump 40 inches in the vertical. He’s still a bit raw but the potential is there for him to become a dynamic receiver in the NFL. He caught 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Round 5: Brenton Strange, Penn State

Strange can line up as a traditional tight end or be a lead blocker in the backfield for a running back. He wasn’t a very productive receiver in college with no more than 362 yards in a single season, but there’s some untapped potential in him as a pass catcher. His stock is on the rise leading up to the draft and he could wind up being a great value on Day 3.

Round 6: Will Mallory, Miami

Mallory has good athleticism and speed for a player his size (6-foot-4, 239 pounds). He ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical, showing some lower-body explosiveness. He’s probably not going to contribute right away as a rookie, needing some time to develop further, but he has very good potential as a receiver.

Round 7: Davis Allen, Clemson

Allen isn’t going to run away from many defenders in the open field with his 4.84 speed, but he can elevate and make contested catches over them thanks to his 38.5-inch vertical and 6-foot-6 frame. His ceiling is somewhat limited by his lack of speed but Allen is a quality prospect this late in the draft and someone who could develop into a solid No. 2 tight end.

