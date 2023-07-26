One of three Team Colorado southpaw shooters, D’Shawn Schwartz ready for The Basketball Tournament

Team Colorado is ready for its run at The Basketball Tournament’s $1 million prize.

On Saturday, I witnessed the group of Buffs men’s basketball greats putting in work at the team’s first official practice. The first practice was full of playbook installation and making sure that each player knew exactly how the coaches wanted them to attack opposing defenses.

But, that didn’t mean there wasn’t enough time to have a little friendly competition. The team broke into smaller groups to practice long-range shooting and one of the first things that the group of us watching noticed was all of the lefties on the team were in the same group. Most basketball teams don’t have a lot of left-handed shooters, but Team Colorado will have three such players in Xavier Johnson, Tre’Shaun Fletcher and D’Shawn Schwartz. I caught up with Schwartz after practice to see if that was intentional:

“I used my GM skills. I grabbed my two lefties and grabbed Jeriah (Horne). and we ended up tying, so we will get them next time.”

As he said, the lefty squad ended up tying a group made up of Evan Battey, Shane Gattling, Dominique Collier and George King. The left/right battle will have to be settled at another practice.

Team Colorado opens against the Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. MT on ESPN+. The game will be held at the University of Dayton Arena.

