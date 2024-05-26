'One of those days' for beaten Leeds - Farke

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said "it was not meant to be" for his side after they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

The Whites had more shots and more possession but Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was largely untroubled as Adam Armstrong's first-half goal proved to be enough at Wembley.

Farke's side accumulated 90 points in the regular season as they finished third in the table, one place and three points above Sunday's victors.

It was the first time since Sunderland in 1998 that a team had won 90 points in the second tier and not gained promotion.

"We started on the front foot but I think our decision-making wasn't top class," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It felt like we weren't 100% committed to the final pass or shot.

"When you look at how young my team is in the offensive positions... and then a player like Armstrong who more or less knows this league and he has one situation and was clinical. That was the difference.

"I won't criticise our offensive lads too much because Joe Rodon could have given Joel Piroe an open goal with a pass and Dan James' shot which hit the crossbar would normally go in.

"You feel like it is one of those days and it isn't meant to be."

Defeat must be 'motivation' for next season

Farke had won the Championship title with Norwich in his previous two seasons at this level.

He took over at Elland Road in July after one season with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

The German said he "totally trusts" the club's owners, 49ers Enterprises, as he looks to steer Leeds back up to the Premier League next season.

"It's not the time to be there with upbeat messages - you have to allow the players to be down but overall there's no reason to dwell on this," he said.

"It's more important to take this as extra motivation to make sure the supporters, who are second to none in this country, have a day that they deserve to celebrate.

"We feel the pain today and we're deeply disappointed that we're not in the promised land.

"It will be difficult to come back stronger because we were there with 90 points but to come back and get the perfect outcome of promotion is what we want."