One thing to watch for in each Vikings defensive position group against the Bengals

Minnesota had a horrendous defense last year — an uncommon occurrence for the Mike Zimmer era.

PFF ranked the Vikings pass rush dead last in the NFL last year. Minnesota’s run defense wasn’t much better, with players like Jaleel Johnson and Shamar Stephen struggling. The Vikings defense pretty much got it eliminated from postseason contention when Saints RB Alvin Kamara gashed the unit for six rushing touchdowns.

Minnesota has made an effort this offseason to make sure that bad of a defensive performance doesn’t happen again. Here is one thing to watch for each Vikings defensive position group against the Bengals:

Defensive line: Will Danielle Hunter look like his former self?

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter points at equipment during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Hunter had two straight seasons where he finished with 14.5 sacks. Then, in 2020, Hunter missed the entirety of the year due to a neck injury. Now, the edge rusher is back, and has a chance to show he can still produce against Riley Reiff, a former Vikings player who is now the Bengals right tackle.

Linebacker: How much depth will the Vikings have to use?

Nov 25, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) reacts after making a play during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Barr, one of Minnesota's best linebackers, was limited in practice Wednesday. If Barr ends up not playing, then Minnesota will have to lean on players like Nick Vigil, Blake Lynch and Troy Dye. Even if Barr does play, he may not be getting all the reps on defense if he's limited in practice this week. The Vikings don't have stellar talent at linebacker outside of Barr and Eric Kendricks. Those other players may have to step up against the Bengals.

Story continues

Defensive back: How will Patrick Peterson look?

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson sets up in a defensive drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Peterson was probably the Vikings' biggest free agency signing this offseason. His body of work is impressive: three first-team All-Pros and eight Pro Bowls. However, Peterson's production dropped off in his final seasons with the Cardinals. He also did not play this preseason. You can make a case that Peterson will have a resurgent season with a team who asks less of him on defense. Will that happen? The Vikings taking on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense will be a good test.

Special teams: Will Greg Joseph hit a long field goal?

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) scores a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph missed two field goals in the preseason, both of which were from over 50 yards out. Will Joseph be the type of kicker who doesn't have that range? Or will he turn things around? Vikings fans could find out in Week 1.

1

1