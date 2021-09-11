One thing to watch for in each Bears defensive position group against the Rams

The Chicago Bears will open the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams, where the Bears need their defense to step up if they stand a chance to upset the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears defense will face a challenge from the outset when they face a high-powered Rams offense that boasts new quarterback Matthew Stafford and a slew of weapons ranging from Robert Woods to Cooper Kupp to Tyler Higbee.

Here’s one thing to watch at each defensive position group for the Bears heading into their prime-time game against the Rams:

Defensive line: How does Khyiris Tonga look at nose tackle if Eddie Goldman can't go?

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears will start the 2021 season the same way they did the 2020 season -- without star nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Rams with a knee injury. With Goldman unlikely to suit up, it'll be seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga who will see significant action in his first NFL regular-season game. Tonga impressed during the preseason against the run game and with his ability to get after the quarterback. We'll see if the young rookie can rise to the challenge on the prime-time stage in Week 1.

Outside linebacker: Can the Bears generate a pass rush on Matthew Stafford?

AP Photo/Wade Payne

With questions in the secondary, the Bears need their pass rush to be ferocious this season. That starts with a familiar face at quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who has found a new home in LA. The Bears have sacked Stafford 11 times in their last four meetings dating back to 2018. While there are questions surrounding the availability of Robert Quinn, all eyes will also be on Khalil Mack to see if he will be the kind of game wrecker we know him to be. Look for Trevis Gipson and Jeremiah Attaochu to get looks against Stafford off the edge, where they should see plenty of reps rotating with Quinn.

Story continues

Inside linebacker: Will Roquan Smith continue his hot streak vs. Rams?

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Roquan Smith is one of the best linebackers in the league, and the Rams are aware of that. Smith is the whole package -- great tackler, can blitz the quarterback, terrific in coverage and you'll be hard pressed to find any running back who can beat him on a wheel route (with the exception of Bears teammate Damien Williams.) Smith will set the tone on defense against the Rams, where he'll have a new running mate in Alec Ogletree. Interestingly enough, Smith has recorded two of his four career interceptions against the Rams -- one in 2018 and one in 2019. We'll see whether he has an opportunity to make it three against this Rams offense.

Cornerback: Can inexperienced cornerbacks Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley hang with the Rams?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The biggest concern heading into Sunday night's matchup is the inexperience at the cornerback position, where the Bears will have two second-year players starring on the outside. Where there's no real concern about Jaylon Johnson, who's stepping into that CB1 role, it's Kindle Vildor who will face a big test in his second-career start. Look for Stafford to exploit Chicago's inexperience at cornerback by targeting Vildor often. Elsewhere, it'll likely be another inexperienced player in Duke Shelley getting the start in the slot, where he'll be tested against Cooper Kupp, one of the NFL's best slot corners.

Safety: Will Eddie Jackson get back to his play-making ways?

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Following a disappointing 2020 season, all eyes will be on safety Eddie Jackson to turn things around in 2021, which starts against this Rams offense. Jackson hasn't been nearly the takeaway machine he was in his first two seasons, but he did score his sixth defensive touchdown last season on an 8-yard fumble against the Rams. While the Bears would love to get Jackson back to his play-making ways, the fifth-year safety needs to perfect the fundamentals, most importantly tackling, which was a big issue for Jackson last season. In big games, you need your big-time players to step up, that includes Jackson. [listicle id=480244] [listicle id=480234] [listicle id=480303]

1

1