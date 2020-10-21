The one thing that's killing Jim Schwartz's Eagles defense

The one thing that's killing the Eagles' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lately have always been able to bail themselves out of mistakes and errors by playing some of the NFL’s best red-zone defense in the league.

No more.

Now those mistakes and errors are turning into touchdowns and losses.

The Eagles had the NFL’s second-best red-zone defense in the NFL from 2016 through 2019, their first four years under Doug Pederson and the Jim Schwartz defense.

But they’ve plunged to 21st this year, and it’s costing them.

“People are running the ball over our goal line too much, and I think that's probably the biggest thing,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “We've always prided ourselves on [being] a good run-stopping defense, and I think that that's [happened] too many times. … We have to get that back.”

During Schwartz’s first four years, the Eagles allowed 4.66 points per red-zone drive, which was second only to the Vikings (4.53) and well under the NFL average of 4.99.

This year, that figure is up 16 percent to 5.39 points per drive, which is well over the NFL average of 5.19.

Most alarming: The Eagles have already allowed 16 red-zone touchdowns — the most they’ve given up through six games since 1963 and fourth most in the league.

Eight rushing, eight passing.

They’re on pace to allow 21 red-zone rushing TDs, which would be the most they’ve given up since 1962.

And they’re on pace to allow 42 total red-zone TDs, which would be the most they've ever allowed.

“We obviously are not where we have been there and we're not where we want to be, but we can't rely on being good in the past at that position,” Schwartz said. “We're not performing the way we need to perform in the red zone right now, and it has a lot to do with the points that we're allowing. Holding [teams to] field goals in the red zone, that's a four-point play for the defense if you can get a third-down stop in the red zone. Those four points add up both in a positive and a negative way.”

What’s the issue?

Poor tackling. Blown coverages. Lack of communication. But more than anything it’s a personnel issue. The Eagles just don’t have enough good players on defense.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting communication down and that’s pre-snap,” Jalen Mills said. “Trying to cut out every option that we think the team is going to run before they run it, that way guys are just playing fast and not thinking too much.”

The Eagles are actually in the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed — 17th at 355 per game. But turnovers on offense — 11 so far, second most in the league — mean the Eagles have had to defend a lot of short fields. That puts a premium on third-down and red-zone defense, and the Eagles are near the bottom in both.

The Eagles have allowed touchdowns on 73 percent of opposing red-zone drives, which is way up from 45 percent in 2016, 55 percent in 2017, 45 percent in 2018 and 56 percent last year.

That 73 percent figure is the highest against the Eagles since 2010.

“We’re not going to be where we want to be on defense until we are a consistent third-down team, until we are a consistent red-zone team, we are a consistent run-stopping team,” Schwartz said. “Then those other things will take care of themselves.”

Unless that changes, the Eagles aren't going anywhere this year. No matter how bad the rest of the NFC East is.