One thing to love about each of the Jets’ 2022 NFL draft picks

The Jets added seven new players during the 2022 NFL draft. Each one carries a unique skill set that will hopefully get New York back on track after a 4-13 season.

Joe Douglas used this year’s draft to land Gang Green a potential lockdown cornerback, a new top target for Zach Wilson, an intriguing pass rusher and the second part of what could be a dynamic backfield duo. Douglas still has work to do to get the Jets ready to go for training camp, but there is plenty for New York to be excited about when it comes to its incoming group of rookies.

Let’s take a look at one big thing to love about each of the Jets’ seven draft picks.

CB Ahmad Gardner: Length

Robert Saleh caught a glimpse of what a big cornerback can do for a defense when he worked under Pete Carroll in Seattle. Gardner’s length is arguably his most valuable asset, as his arms measured 33 inches at the draft combine. The Jets will take advantage of Gardner’s length in coverage. It’s a big reason why he likely would have been the pick over Derek Stingley Jr. if the LSU product hadn’t gone off the board at No. 3 to the Texans.

WR Garrett Wilson: Versatility

Mike LaFleur routinely asks his wide receivers to line up all over the field and dig deep into their route tree to make plays. That won’t be an issue for Wilson, who played outside and in the slot at Ohio State. Wilson broke out for a 70-catch season in 2021 lined up primarily on the outside, but he was a reliable target for the Buckeyes when playing in the slot. His versatility will allow LaFleur to mix and match the rookie, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore based on matchups.

DE Jermaine Johnson II: Raw traits

Johnson II is one of the best athletes in this year’s draft relative to his size. He posted an impressive 4.58 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds. He also registered a vertical of 32 inches and his wingspan measured at 83 inches. Johnson II has traits you can’t teach. His athleticism reigned supreme at Florida State and it will work to his advantage with the Jets as well.

RB Breece Hall: Playmaking ability

Hall is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball. He scored 41 touchdowns in his final 24 games at Iowa State and wrapped up his career with the Cyclones by rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a receiving touchdown in a blowout win over TCU. The Jets can hand Hall the ball with confidence. He’s a good bet to make a play more often than not.

TE Jeremy Ruckert: Intangibles

Ruckert projects as a better pro than college player after being buried in Ohio State’s passing attack, but it is his intangibles that played a big part in the Jets feeling good enough to take him in the third round. Ruckert was one of the toughest tight ends in college football throughout his career with the Buckeyes. He was a more than willing run blocker and never shied away from getting his nose dirty in any capacity. Ruckert is an ideal blend of gritty and pretty. He’ll burn you with a solid route one play and then put you on the ground with a vicious block on the next.

OT Max Mitchell: Resume

Not many linemen in the 2022 NFL draft accomplished what Mitchell did during his career at Louisiana. Mitchell was an all-conference selection at multiple positions on the line and earned All-America recognition at tackle as a senior. He was also the highest-graded tackle in the nation in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s right, Mitchell graded out ahead of top 10 picks Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal and Charles Cross.

DE Micheal Clemons: Upside

Clemons likely wouldn’t have been on the board for the Jets in the fourth round had he not gotten into trouble off the field during his final season at Texas A&M. Douglas said New York viewed Clemons as an early-round target and his production backs that evaluation. Clemons’ potential is among the highest of any member of Gang Green’s 2022 draft class. He’ll have a good chance to reach his ceiling if he avoids off-the-field issues.

