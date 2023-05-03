One thing to love about each of the Eagles’ seven NFL draft picks

The Eagles came away with seven talented players after the 2023 NFL draft, and the team received glowing grades from experts and analysts.

Philadelphia landed five total defenders and four real players in the trenches, landing Tyler Steen from Alabama in the second round.

With the Eagles preparing for an upcoming rookie minicamp, here is one thing to love about each of Philadelphia’s seven draft picks.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

One thing to love: Carter’s athletic dominance

The All-American defensive tackle is a game wrecker, and even better, he’s an athletic marvel that can windmill dunk a basketball and has achieved accolades for powerlifting.

Carter’s Career Total Tackles: 83

Tackles For Loss: 18.5

Sack: 6.0

PBU: 4

Blocks: 3

Forced Fumbles: 2

Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith

Attempting to block Nolan Smith with a tight end is certainly a choice. pic.twitter.com/cijBljolU3 — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) May 2, 2023

One thing to Love: Nolan Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack.

Philadelphia selects Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith 30th overall 🟢 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 (1st among EDGEs) pic.twitter.com/GIrCWeshqQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023

2nd round, No. 65 overall – OL Tyler Steen (From Houston Texans)

One thing to love: Versatility and experience

Steen played right tackle for three years at Vanderbilt and right and left tackle after he transferred to Alabama and replaced Evan Neal. Standing 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Steens’ arm length could limit him to the guard position initially.

3rd round, No. 66 overall – S Sydney Brown (From Arizona Cardinals)

One thing to love: Hybrid versatility

Philadelphia lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions in free agency and may have landed a more disciplined version of the safety.

Sydney Brown just destroying the RB on a blitz pic.twitter.com/K511xOvgtm — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 29, 2023

Brown can play in the slot, flourish in the box, and match up with opposing tight ends.

Sydney Brown had the fourth-best coverage grade out of 782 safeties in the NCAAF graded on PFF. Sticky coverage on the 34th pick Sam LaPorta here. pic.twitter.com/AuxJtaRzBv — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 29, 2023

4th round, No. 105 overall – CB Kelee Ringo (From Houston Texans)



One thing to love: Elite size

Ringo has physical traits you can’t teach, offering elite size and strength for an outside corner. Ringo stays low and balanced in his backpedal while making plays on the football with effortless, natural responses from the zone coverage.

6th round, No. 188 overall – QB Tanner McKee (From Houston Texans)

One thing to love: McKee can toss the football.

McKee can’t run, but he’s got great size, a rocket arm, and great intelligence.

7th round, No. 249 overall – DT Moro Ojomo (From Detroit Lions)

One thing to love: Listed as a run-stopping defensive tackle who can play the edge rusher position, Ojomo is a talented pass rusher who’ll fit right into the Eagles’ penchant for pressuring the quarterback.

A lot of people are quick to pigeonhole new #Eagles DT Moro Ojomo as 'just' a run defender, but I don't think it would be wise to count out his pass rush ability. One of the reasons I thought Ojomo was so impressive was his snap anticipation, first step & his length to edge OL — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) May 3, 2023

