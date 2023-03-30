One thing to love about each of the Eagles’ free agent signings

Coming off of their Super Bowl LVII loss, the Philadelphia Eagles lost several starting players to free agency — C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards, and Kyzir White, among them.

Howie Roseman helped alleviate some of that loss by adding six veterans on one-year deals that can help the Eagles return to the postseason in 2023.

With all the attention now focused on the NFL draft, we’re looking at one thing to love about each of Philadelphia’s free-agent additions.

S Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds started 75 games for the Steelers since entering the league in 2018.

He had 70 tackles, zero interceptions, five passes defended, and two sacks in 15 games for Pittsburgh last year, and fans will love his versatility and professional approach.

According to Pro Football Focus, Edmunds logged 886 defensive snaps, including playing in the box and the slot, along with those at free safety, showing his versatility in the defense.

linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Eagles fans will love the hard-nosed approach that Morrow brings to the game.

A lightly regarded recruit who earned an undrafted deal after leaving Greenville College in Illinois, Morrow had a career-high 115 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last season for the Bears while starting all 17 games.

safety Justin Evans

Fans will love Evans’ grit and perseverance.

Evans missed an entire season (2019) on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

In 2020, Evans spent four months on the Physically Unable to Perform list rehabbing the injury and the entire 2021 campaign out of football before returning to the league in 2022.

Last year with the Saints, Evans registered 29 tackles, and two passes defended. Philadelphia hopes he can return to his rookie form when he logged 3 INT and six passes defended.

quarterback Marcus Mariota

Fans will love that Mariota is finally in Philadelphia, and he’s a similar player to Jalen Hurts.

Mariota can do damage with his legs, and the Eagles’ offensive approach wouldn’t have to deviate much with Mariota on the field. Mariota has run for 2,012 yards in his career with 17 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. A tall quarterback with good vision, Mariota has also found success throwing the ball, compiling 92 touchdowns and 54 interceptions in 87 career games.

cornerback Greedy Williams

Eagles fans will love that Williams is battled tested from his time in the SEC and is a potential steal at cornerback if he can remain healthy.

Williams started 20 games over his first two seasons but was limited to one start last year in Cleveland while playing behind Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward.

A highly gifted player from the Bayou, Williams led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017, had eight in his sophomore season, and was a first-team All-American and Thorpe Award (presented to the nation’s top defensive back) finalist in his second season with the Tigers.

RB Rashaad Penny

Eagles fans will love Penny’s penchant for explosive plays and hard running at the position.

Penny, 27, averaged 5.7 yards per attempt during his five seasons in Seattle, and if he can stay healthy, a 1,300-yard, 14-touchdown season isn’t impossible.

