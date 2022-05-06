One thing to love about each of the Eagles’ 5 draft picks

With the Eagles’ 2022 rookie minicamp set to start on Friday morning, Philadelphia is excited about the potential and versatility of all five players drafted over the three-day event.

After making two draft night trades during round one, the Eagles lost the quantity of having ten overall picks, but the quality of the five players selected can’t be ignored, on top of landing A.J. Brown.

All five draftees offer special traits and we’ve highlighted five things to love about each player selected for Philadelphia’s 2022 class.

Jordan Davis, DT

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

You rarely see size, athleticism, and explosion from a defensive tackle that stands 6’6, 340 pounds, with the lateral quickness of an edge rusher.

After watching the Eagles get gashed by opposing running backs over the past two years, fans will love how Davis is able to swallow up gaps with force with dominant run-stopping traits.

Cam Jurgens, C

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

A three-year starter at center for the Cornhuskers after switching positions from tight end, the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Jurgens compares favorably to Jason Kelce in size and athleticism.

After logging a 4.92-second 40-yard dash, and a 1.71-second 10-yard split putting him in the 90th percentile, you’re going to eventually love seeing Jurgens starting at the center and athletically getting up to the second and third levels of the opposing defense just like Kelce.

Nakobe Dean, LB

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Once considered a first-round prospect, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean slipped to the third round with the No. 83 overall pick, helping the Eagles address a glaring need in the defense.

An All-American for the Bulldogs, fans are going to love watching Dean flourish as an explosive, three-down linebacker with the IQ and quickness to become a high-volume tackler, and stopper in the passing game.

Kyron Johnson, LB

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

A sixth-round pick (181) Johnson is a former sprinter who grew from safety to a linebacker, and then to an athletic pass rusher for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Fans are going to love watching the high-motor intensity Johnson will display on defense playing the extra pass rusher, and hybrid linebacker role when he’s not excelling on special teams.

Grant Calcaterra, TE

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A former teammate of Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, Calcaterra compiled 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 for the SMU Mustangs.

Fans are going to love watching the versatile Calcaterra open things up as the ‘F’ tight end, flourishing as a slot receiver, fullback, H-Back, and wide receiver in certain formations and schemes.

