One thing to love about each of the Bills’ eight 2002 NFL draft picks

The Buffalo Bills have eight new rookies joining the team. More new faces will follow, but that’s the number of players the Bills selected at the 2022 NFL draft.

From the first one joining the Bills to the late last one, there are things to like about each and every one of them.

With that, here is one thing to love for each member of the Bills’ 2022 draft class:

Kaiir Elam: The biggest need

Buffalo Bills first-round NFL football draft pick Kaiir Elam . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The easiest thing to love about first-round rookie Kaiir Elam is where he slides into the roster. The biggest need that everyone saw on this Bills roster heading into the 2022 NFL draft was at cornerback. A good (or at least promising one) was needed. Elam takes care of that.

James Cook: Upside and tread

Georgia running back James Cook (4)

We’ll get a bit of a two-way tandem for second-round pick James Cook. He profiles exactly like JD McKissic but with more upside since he’s a rookie. Cook is a pass-catching back that can help out quarterback Josh Allen. McKissic was signed by the Bills earlier this offseason to do just that and decided to head back to the Washington Commanders. Now Buffalo has that.

Secondly, Cook doesn’t have a ton of tread on his tires. Sometimes that’s the concern with college rushers. Cook only took 230 carries at Georgia over four seasons. Other running backs get that total in one year sometimes.

Terrel Bernard: A leader

Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) Caesars Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Almost every draft profile about third-round rookie Terrel Bernard touts his leadership. His college coach in Dave Aranda explained it.

“When I think of the heart, soul, and character of our team, I think of him,” Aranda said.

How would anyone not love that?

Khalil Shakir: Versatility

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills love versatility. You got it, you’ve heard it. Khalil Shakir is a fifth-round pick that’s probably done more than anyone else taken on Day 3 of the draft.

Shakir has caught 208 passes, taken 21 handoffs, returned 30 punts… and, we’re not done yet, thrown five passes and completed four of them while at Boise State.

Matt Araiza: Nickname

San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-round pick Matt Araiza has the best nickname in the entire 2022 draft: “Punt God.” What’s not to love about it? The reasoning behind it, his field-flipping leg strength, is equally cool.

Christian Benford: Ballhawk

Villanova’s Christian Benford (41)

The best thing you can love about a defensive back is when the word “ballhawk” is attached to his name. Christian Benford’s got it.

Playing at Villanova. the Round 6 selection didn’t face the best quarterbacks in college football. He made their mistakes count. Benford had 14 total interceptions in college with a whooping seven in 2021 alone.

Luke Tenuta: Another Yeti

Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (69) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have been targeting athletic offensive lineman this offseason. At recent drafts, Buffalo has locked in some mammoth guys to lineup in front of Allen as well. Luke Tenuta is a sixth-round pick that needs some work, but you can’t teach size: He’s 6-foot-8. Others on the Bills already at that height include two draft picks from a year ago in Tommy Doyle and Spencer Brown.

Baylon Spector: Football IQ

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (10)

For a seventh rounder, Baylon Spector comes with a strong football IQ. He was previously a safety-turned linebacker similar to Matt Milano and has experience playing on special teams as well as defense.

