One thing to know about each of the Rams’ 24 undrafted rookies

The Rams will have a lot of rookies on their offseason roster after selecting 14 players in the draft and signing another 24 as undrafted free agents. Few teams will give their rookies a better chance to make the team than the Rams this year, considering they only had 44 players on their roster before the draft.

Los Angeles is no stranger to finding undrafted gems and there could be one or two again this year. Here’s one thing to know about each of the 24 prospects they signed after the draft.

Kelechi Anyalebechi, ILB, Incarnate Word

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He attended boarding school in Nigeria for 3 years beginning at the age of 10

Anyalebechi spent three years away from his family when he was younger, attending boarding school in Nigeria where he had to gather water in order to wash his clothes.

“Back when I was 10 years old, my family made the decision to send me back to Nigeria and attend a boarding school,” he said in an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds. “I was thousands of miles away from my parents and had a lot to overcome. It was a big shock to my system, being surrounded by people who spoke a different language with me being an outsider. I was there for 3 years and had to do things that most people take for granted. I had to gather my own water in order to wash my clothes.”

Tanner Brown, K, Oklahoma State

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

He made 95.7% of his FG attempts in 2022, ranking 3rd in the FBS in FG accuracy

Brown was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation’s best kicker. He made 22 of his 23 field goal attempts, making him one of two kickers in the country who missed only one kick with at least 20 attempts.

Timarcus Davis, CB, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He has a 41-inch vertical

Davis is an explosive athlete, showing off his leaping ability with a 41-inch vertical at his pro day, along with an 11-foot-2 broad jump. That would’ve ranked 4th and 3rd, respectively, among all cornerbacks at the combine.

Story continues

Timarcus Davis is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.76 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 498 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/CYIbw9tYM1 #Rams pic.twitter.com/oJhaG1JVtP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

He led the team in PBUs in 2021 and 2022

Davis had a nose for the football in college, leading Tulsa with 12 pass breakups in 2022 and 10 in 2021. He also recovered three fumbles last season alone.

Collin Duncan, S, Mississippi State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

His 41.5-inch vertical would’ve ranked 4th among all players at the combine

Duncan may not be the fastest safety, but he is a player who can elevate and make plays on the ball. He didn’t attend the NFL combine but at his pro day, he jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical, which would’ve tied him for fourth among all players at the combine.

Christopher Dunn, K, North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

He was voted college football’s best kicker in 2022

Dunn won the Lou Groza Award in 2022, which is the highest honor for a kicker in college football. Last season, he made 28 of 29 field goal attempts and in his career, he was a perfect 200-for-200 on extra point tries. He and Tanner Brown were the only kickers in the country with at least 20 FG attempts and only one miss.

Tiyon Evans, RB, Louisville

Louisville’s Tiyon Evans

He rushed for exactly 525 yards and 6 TDs in each of the last 2 seasons

Evans was Mr. Consistent the last two seasons. In 2021, he rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns on 81 attempts at Tennessee. In 2022, he had 525 yards and six touchdowns on 83 attempts, so nearly the exact same numbers.

Tyler Hudson, WR, Louisville

Louisville’s Tyler Hudson

He had 1,000-yard seasons with 2 different schools

In 2021 with Central Arkansas, Hudson caught 62 passes for 1,242 yards with eight touchdowns. In 2022 at Louisville, he had 69 receptions for 1,034 yards with two touchdowns.

Tanner Ingle, S, North Carolina State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

He was voted All-ACC in 2022

Last season at NC State, Ingle had 83 tackles, (8 for a loss), two interceptions and four pass breakups, earning All-ACC honors for the Wolfpack.

Sam James, WR, West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

He averaged 16.2 yards per catch last season, which ranked 59th in the FBS

James doesn’t have blazing speed but he still found ways to create big plays, averaging 16.2 yards per catch last season. He had at least one 20-yard reception in all but one game last season.

Matthew Jester, OLB, Princeton

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He was voted first-team All-Ivy League in 2022

Jester set career-highs with six tackles for a loss and three sacks last season, also batting down three passes.

Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

He was All-AAC in each of the last 3 years

Johnson was a four-year starter at Memphis and a key contributor in the last three years. He was voted second-team all-conference in 2020 and 2021, followed by first-team honors in 2022.

Jordan Jones, CB, Rhode Island

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

He holds the school record for the most pass deflections in a career with 33

In three seasons at Rhode Island, Jones broke up a whopping 33 passes, which is the school record for the most by a single player.

Sean Maginn, OC, Wake Forest

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

He played 3,777 snaps in four seasons at Wake Forest

Maginn was a reliable player for the Demon Deacons, starting 47 career games, including 45 starts at left guard. He played 1,069 snaps last season, the most on the team, and totaled 3,777 in his career.

Mike McAllister, OC, Youngstown State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He was voted second-team All-MVC in 2022

McAllister started for three seasons at Youngstown State, including starts at center in his final 28 games.

Cameron McCutcheon, CB, Western Carolina

Western Carolina’s Cameron McCutcheon

Jalen Ramsey is the player he’d choose to spend a day with

If McCutcheon could spend a day with any football player, past or present, he would choose Ramsey.

“I would definitely have to go with Jalen Ramsey,” he said, via NFL Draft Diamonds. “I love how he plays the game and how technical he is with his movements. I would enjoy being able to spend a day with him and learn new and effective techniques at the corner position.

Christian Sims, TE, Bowling Green

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

He was All-MAC in 2021 and 2022

Sims was a productive player for Bowling Green, catching 41 passes for 418 yards in 2021 and 45 passes for 458 yards in 2022. He was named first-team All-MAC in 2021 and second-team in 2022.

Ryan Smenda Jr., ILB, Wake Forest

He

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

His 355 career tackles are the most in program history since 2000

Smenda was all over the field at Wake Forest, recording 355 tackles in five seasons, including 117 tackles in 2022 alone. That’s the eighth-most in school history and the most of any player since 2000.

Xavier Smith, WR, Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Xavier Smith

He walked on at FAMU after working at Amazon in 2016

Coming out of high school, Smith didn’t generate much interest from colleges, so he worked at Amazon for a year, working in the warehouse to get shipments out. He then walked on at Florida A&M, his mom’s alma mater.

“Growing up, we always went to the Florida Classic,” Smith said in an interview with ESPN. “I got a chance to watch FAMU when I was 7, 8 years old. There was always a big crowd, so I would always tell myself ‘One day I want to play there.’ That was my dream, to play at FAMU.”

Deandre Square, ILB, Kentucky

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Just the 2nd player in school history to be voted a captain 3 straight years

Square was voted a team captain three straight years at Kentucky and was a starter for four seasons. He and Josh Paschal are the only players in program history to be voted a captain three consecutive years.

Rashad Torrence, S, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Led Florida in INTs in 2021 and tackles in 2022

Torrence played all over the field for Florida, which allowed him to make plays on a consistent basis. He had three picks in 2021, which led the team, and 87 tackles last season, which were also the most on the team.

Alex Ward, LS, Central Florida

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

He was a two-time finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as the top long snapper

Ward was viewed as one of the best long snappers in the nation the last two years, earning recognition as a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the country’s top long snapper.

Dresser Winn, QB, Tennessee-Martin

UT Martin quarterback Dresser Winn

He was the primary punter in 2020 and quarterback in 2022

Winn was signed for his passing ability, but he also spent time as UT Martin’s primary punter in 2020. He punted 22 times for 904 yards with six being downed inside the 20-yard line.

Jaiden Woodbey, ILB, Boston College

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

He was the 27th-ranked recruit overall in composite rankings

Woodbey originally attended Florida State as a highly-regarded recruit out of Fontana, Calif., but he transferred to Boston College as a graduate student before the 2021 season. He earned a five-star designation from 24/7 Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire