One thing to know about each of the Rams’ 2021 undrafted free agents

After adding nine players in the 2021 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams moved quickly to land another nine undrafted free agents. They agreed to terms with some intriguing players, including two offensive linemen and two potential return specialists.

Going player by player, here’s a little bit of background on each prospect, helping you get to know the undrafted rookies who will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster in L.A. this year.

Iowa State WR Landen Akers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with Draft Diamond’s Damond Talbot, Akers was asked who he would compare himself to in the NFL. He said “Adam Thielen or Cooper Kupp.” That second guy is a solid comparison for Akers, who may not be a burner but is a solid route runner. In college, he caught 38 passes for 593 yards and one touchdown, while also returning 14 kickoffs for 293 yards.

Iowa OT Alaric Jackson

Jackson is a highly experienced offensive lineman, starting all 42 games he played at Iowa. He earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his four seasons, which is a remarkable feat. However, he did miss two games due to two separate suspensions for violating team rules. Jackson received a $20,000 signing bonus from the Rams, showing he was a high priority for them. https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1388676081335554052

Pittsburgh S Paris Ford

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Ford recently trained with Aaron Donald at Pitt and now he gets to play on the same team as him. He only ended up at Pitt after receiving offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Florida and Auburn. So needless to say, he was a highly touted recruit.

Merrimack S Jovan Grant

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grant last played in 2019 due to the pandemic, but he put up solid numbers during his time at Merrimack. He recorded 155 tackles, picked off three passes and often found a way to jar the ball loose, forcing four fumbles. He was voted a team captain, too, showing his leadership skills.

Texas State WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Haydel will primarily compete as a return specialist with the Rams after a successful stint in that role at Texas State. Last season alone, he totaled 479 kick return yards and 208 yards on punt returns, including a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown. He was named second-team All-America by ESPN as a kick returner last season and second-team All-Sun Belt as a punt returner.

Western Kentucky C Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Meredith played guard at Western Kentucky but the Rams listed him as a center. He started every game he played in three seasons except for last year’s bowl game and allowed just five sacks and two QB hits in three years.

Boston College OLB Max Roberts

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Roberts bounced around quite a bit in college, starting at Fordham then transferring to Maine and then grad transferring to Boston College for 2020. Last season, he made six tackles for a loss and had 4.5 sacks, forcing one fumble.

Air Force DT George Silvanic

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Silvanic played two seasons along the defensive line at Air Force but before the 2020 season, he was preparing to transition to offense. Then the Mountain West Conference postponed its season to the spring before changing its mind and reinstating the season. Several defenders left the program, so Air Force needed players on that side of the ball, which is when Silvanic stepped up. He never transitioned to offensive line, but he was planning to. It might be a good thing that he didn’t because he had 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and 34 total tackles in 2020, leading to his deal with the Rams.

BYU S Troy Warner

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Warner is the brother of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, so both of them are now members of NFC West teams. He’s a versatile defender who the Rams listed as a safety, but he has experience at cornerback, too. Last season, he made 28 tackles and picked off two passes, making 1.5 tackles for a loss.

