One thing to know about each of Colorado’s 18 (and counting) incoming transfers
While head coach Deion Sanders is still looking for a few more defensive players out of the portal, Colorado has compiled another strong incoming transfer class this offseason.
Some of the bigger names to know include former Pitt defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola, Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Will Sheppard and ex-Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy. The Buffs also signed five offensive linemen, two backup quarterbacks and an intriguing tight end from Cincinnati.
As of Thursday, Colorado’s transfer class is ranked second nationally behind Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.
Below is one thing you should know about each of Colorado’s 18 (and counting) incoming transfers:
LB DJ Lundy (Florida State)
In his fourth and final season at Florida State, Lundy’s run defense grade of 91.3 ranked first among all college linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.
S Preston Hodge (Liberty)
With Hodge in the Flames’ defensive backfield, Liberty went undefeated during the regular season and will face Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Hodge opted out of that New Year’s Day game, though, after signing with Colorado.
DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston)
Nwankwo told BuffZone that Warren Sapp joining Colorado’s coaching staff played a “big role” in his decision to commit.
DL Anquin Barnes (Alabama)
Barnes didn’t see much playing time in his three years at Alabama, but he was rated as a four-star prospect (247Sports) out of high school.
DE Quency Wiggins (LSU)
Wiggins recorded two tackles in LSU’s 63-7 win over Purdue in last season’s Citrus Bowl.
OL Tyler Johnson (Houston)
As a sophomore in 2022, Johnson was named Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference.
OT Phillip Houston (FIU)
— Phillip Houston (@Phillip_Hous54) December 21, 2023
Houston played two seasons for former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre while at Florida International.
WR Terrell Timmons Jr. (North Carolina State)
Timmons averaged an impressive 19.5 yards per catch (14 total receptions) in his two seasons at NC State.
EDGE Keaten Wade (Kentucky)
Wade transferred to Colorado along with his twin brother, Destin, who was a quarterback for the Wildcats.
WR Cordale Russell (TCU)
Colorado Buffs WR Cordale Russell has a youtube channel!
Tap in and go subscribe to Baby TO man. Can we get him to 1k subs for Christmas 👀🔥https://t.co/j0qeCN0HAH#SkoBuffs #WeComing https://t.co/U9YILleR9X
— NoSkoZone (@noskozone) December 24, 2023
Russell, also known as “Baby T.O.,” was the highest-rated prospect in TCU’s 2023 recruiting class.
DL Samuel Okunlola (Pitt)
When he was a high school prospect, Okunlola visited CU in 2021 before signing with Pitt.
QB Destin Wade (Kentucky)
Wade made his college debut in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl, throwing for 98 yards on 16-of-30 passing.
WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt)
Sheppard led the Commodores with 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season.
C Yakiri Walker (UConn)
Walker played at DeSoto High School in Texas, the same program that produced Von Miller and Laviska Shenault Jr.
OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana)
After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL, Benson played in nearly 800 snaps this past season and allowed only one sack.
OL Justin Mayers (UTEP)
Mayers, an All-Conference USA honorable mention player in 2022, comes to Boulder as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.
TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati)
Metayer was a big red zone weapon for Cincinnati in 2023, leading the Bearcats with five touchdown catches.
QB Walter Taylor III (Vanderbilt)
Taylor is cousins with current New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.