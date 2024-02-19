One thing jumps off the page about Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's staff: great familiarity

Can new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh build a winner in Los Angeles?

Harbaugh accomplished his first task of forming a coaching staff and one thing is clear. The Chargers head coach placed an emphasis on continuity and familiarity when constructing his staff. Most of the Chargers coaches have previous ties to the Harbaugh family.

"Getting this staff, putting this staff together. We want an all-star staff that's worthy to coach our players," Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference on Feb. 1.

USA TODAY Sports examines Harbaugh’s coaching staff as it currently stands:

Offensive coordinator: Greg Roman

Roman previously served as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He also worked as the Ravens offensive coordinator under Harbaugh’s brother, John, from 2019-2022. Roman offenses are typically good at running the football. A criticism of Roman is that his past offenses have lacked innovation and creativity.

Defensive coordinator: Jesse Minter

Minter served as Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan the past two seasons. Under Minter, the Wolverines were one of college football's top teams in points allowed per game (10.4) and yards allowed per game (247.0) and helped the team earn a perfect 15-0 national championship season. Minter and new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald run similar defensive schemes.

Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Harbaugh decided to retain Ryan Ficken after the coordinator helped turnaround what was a notoriously bad Chargers special teams unit before he arrived. Last year, Derius Davis led the NFL in average punt return yards (16), Cameron Dicker converted 31 of 33 field goals and made all of his extra-point attempts and JK Scott ranked in the top 10 with 30 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Quarterbacks coach: Shane Day

Day returns to the Chargers as quarterbacks coach. Day was the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2021-22. In 2021, Justin Herbert set single-season franchise records in completions (443), passing yards (5,014) and passing touchdowns (38) with Day as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. In 2023, Day was the Houston Texans’ senior offensive assistant.

Passing game coordinator: Marcus Brady

The former CFL quarterback was the Eagles’ senior offensive assistant in 2023. He was previously the Colts offensive coordinator from 2021-2022. Brady’s knowledge in the passing game could be beneficial working alongside of Roman who specializes in the run game.

Tight ends coach/run game coordinator: Andy Bischoff

Bischoff worked with Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens from 2015-2020. He most recently was the Giants tight ends coach.

Offensive line coach: Mike Devlin

Devlin worked under Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens as an assistant offensive line coach from 2022-2023. Baltimore’s offensive line helped the team finish in the top two in rushing in each of the last two seasons.

Wide receivers coach: Sanjay Lal

Lal coached wide receivers for the Seahawks (2022-23), Jaguars (2021), Cowboys (2018-19), Colts (2017), Bills (2015-16), Jets (2012-14) and Raiders (2007-11). He’s coached standout wideouts such as DK Metcalf and Amari Cooper.

Senior offensive assistant: Marc Trestman

Trestman has over 30 years of coaching experience. Trestman was the head coach for the Bears from 2013-14. In his first season in Chicago, he led the Bears to the No. 2 ranked scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 27.8 points per game.

Defensive line coach: Mike Elston

Elston was an outside linebacker at Michigan from 1993–96. He decided to leave his alma mater for a chance to coach in the NFL with Harbaugh. Michigan’s stout defensive line played an integral role in the Wolverines allowing just 247 yards per game during their national championship run. His addition brings more continuity to Harbaugh’s defensive coaching staff.

Linebackers coach: NaVorro Bowman

Harbaugh coached the former standout 49ers linebacker for four seasons. Bowman was a perennial All-Pro while Harbaugh was the 49ers head coach. The four-time first-team All-Pro led the NFL in tackles in 2015. The former NFL linebacker was a defensive assistant at Maryland last season. He brings high-level playing experience to the Chargers defensive coaching staff.

Defensive backs coach: Steve Clinkscale

Clinkscale is another coach who moved to Los Angeles with Harbaugh. He spent the past three seasons as the secondary coach at Michigan (2021-23). Minter and Clinkscale add continuity to the Chargers defensive coaching staff.

Senior defensive analyst: Rick Minter

Minter’s son, Jesse, is the Chargers defensive coordinator. He has over 40 years of coaching experience. The long-time coach most recently served as Michigan’s defensive analyst for two seasons.

Safeties coach: Chris O’Leary

O’Leary spent the previous six seasons on Notre Dame’s defensive coaching staff. He coached safety Kyle Hamilton at Notre Dame before Hamilton was drafted by the Ravens. He was a wide receiver at Indiana State from 2011-14.

Defensive assistant: Dylan Roney

Another former Michigan Wolverine. Roney was a graduate assistant at Michigan the previous three years.

Defensive quality control: Robert Muschamp

Muschamp was a defensive quality control coach on the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff for the last two years.

Assistant special teams coach: Chris Gould

Gould is entering his second season with the Chargers. He’s set to help Ficken with the Chargers’ special teams unit. He previously spent seven years in Denver with the Broncos.

Assistant offensive line coach: Nick Hardwick

Hardwick was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2004. The former center had an 11-year NFL playing career all with the Chargers, starting 136 games. He’s set to return to the team as an assistant offensive line coach, he announced on social media. Hardwick is a member of the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers coaching staff has many past ties to family