One thing we can confidently predict about USC football Big Ten schedules

There’s a lot we can’t predict about USC’s football schedule in the Big Ten. We don’t know how the Big Ten will structure the new 16-team conference with USC and UCLA as part of the mix. That is still unknown. Which teams will be USC’s “regular” schedule partners (other than UCLA, of course)? We don’t know the answer there. How frequently will USC rotate through various Big Ten sites? It is likely that the Trojans will play road games at every Big Ten location once every four years. USC will play a team on the road in a given year, then home two years later, and continue to rotate every two years. The Trojans would play other groups of teams home and away in similar every-two-year rotations.

So, there’s a lot we don’t know, but as we wait for the Big Ten to unveil both its conference structure and its 2024 football schedule for USC and UCLA, we’re very confident about one aspect of USC’s football schedule when it does move to the Big Ten.

Worried that USC will have a lot of plane flights to the Eastern time zone each season? We think that’s not going to happen. If the Trojans play four Big Ten road games (other than UCLA) in a given season, we’re pretty sure they will make only two long-distance flights from Los Angeles to the Central or Eastern time zones.

We explained this to Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

Watch the Trojan Conquest show Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific on the USC channel at The Voice of College Football:

More 1932 Rose Bowl!

Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire