One of Texas’ biggest golfers give young fan the moment of a lifetime at the U.S. Open

SMU alum Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open on Sunday in a thriller, narrowly edging out Rory Mcllroy by a single stroke to claim the second Major of his career alongside his 2020 win at the U.S. Open.

Despite the fierce competition between the pair down the stretch, both created a magical moment for one golf fan that was captured on video.

Pretty awesome move by Bryson pic.twitter.com/0zzpaDcysx — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) June 17, 2024

Following a birdie on the tenth hole, DeChambeau was walking toward the 11th tee and stopped to high-five a young fan in a wheelchair and then pulled out a marker to sign the fan’s cap.

Mcllroy stopped for the same fan later in the round giving him a golf ball.

DeChambeau’s victory was a redemption of sorts after his last appearance in a major where he lost by one stroke to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau dedicated the Father’s Day victory to his father, Jon, who died in 2022.

A California native born in Modesto, DeChambeau was a standout golfer in high school winning the California State Junior Championship in 2010 before playing collegiality at SMU where he would win the individual NCAA Division I men’s golf championship in 2015.