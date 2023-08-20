One Tennessee Titans position group gets a great grade after failing last week

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) gets hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Tennessee Titans broke into the win column this preseason against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that went much more smoothly than their first.

The Titans took down the Vikings 24-16 at US Bank Stadium Saturday evening, rallying behind a run game that gained 281 yards and a defense that did a great job of making plays on passes and pressuring the quarterback.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis took all but two snaps for the Titans, leading the run-first attack but not doing as much as a thrower.

Here are The Tennessean's grades for every position group on the Titans' offense and defense Saturday.

Quarterback: C

Willis didn't have that good of a passing day, logging just 85 yards (10-for-17) through the air. He rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries, using his athleticism to keep plays alive with scrambles. But he was intercepted once and nearly lost the ball another time on a strip sack, bringing the grade down.

Running backs: A

Rookie Tyjae Spears made the run of the preseason, hurdling a player near the line of scrimmage and breaking free for a 33-yard touchdown. Julius Chestnut had a 55-yard run and a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and a 1-yard touchdown catch in the fourth. Even without Derrick Henry, the Titans' running backs looked awesome.

Wide receivers: C

It's hard to give these guys a grade because the team didn't take all that many shots downfield. Slot receiver Mason Kinsey did a good job of getting open and led the team in catches, but beyond that, there wasn't much that was impressive in terms of creating separation or making plays.

Tight ends: C

It was a bit of a surprise that starting tight end Chig Okonkwo played Saturday, and even more of a surprise that he dropped two catchable balls. He made up for it with a 19-yard catch, but all of the Titans' other tight ends combined for one catch.

Offensive line: B+

After giving up eight sacks in the preseason opener, the Titans' offensive line surrendered just two sacks this time out. Combine that improvement with all of the success in the running game, and that's a big turnaround for the Titans' line.

Defensive line: A

Teair Tart was another regular starter who got plenty of playing time Saturday and made the most of it by wrecking the Vikings' offensive line in the first half. Undrafted rookie Caleb Murphy added two more sacks after making his first sack in preseason Week 1, and third-year pro Rashad Weaver continued his success with a sack as well.

Linebackers: C+

The group was mostly anonymous in this game. Ben Niemann and Chance Campbell had solid games, and rookie Otis Reese made a good play in coverage to dive and bat a pass away.

Defensive backs: B+

Give a lot of credit to the Titans' young and undrafted DBs. Tyreque Jones, Eric Garror, Mike Brown and Armani Marsh were all among the team's leading tacklers Saturday, and four defensive backs broke up at least one pass.

