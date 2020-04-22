One team has reportedly offered Redskins 'complete deal' for the No. 2 pick

It will likely take a massive haul from another team in order for the Redskins to trade down from the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But one team has reportedly made Washington a "complete deal" the day before the draft begins, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Source: The Washington #Redskins are still fielding inquiries of potential interest as of this morning, but one team in particular has already laid out a 'complete deal' for their #No. 2 pick. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

Anderson did not go into specifics as to what the said deal was or which team the offer came from. But for the Redskins to move down from the coveted No. 2 spot, it likely would require multiple first-round picks, both present and future.

There are four teams that have multiple first-round picks (Miami, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Minnesota), but only one of those teams has a selection that's in the top 10. That would be the Miami Dolphins, who hold picks No.'s 5, 18 and 26 on Thursday night. Miami is expected to use one of those picks on a quarterback, and trading up to No. 2 could cement they get the signal-caller of their choice.

During a Zoom session with the local media earlier this month, Redskins head coach Ron Rivera spoke on the idea of trading back. Based on the new head coach's words, it didn't sound like moving down from No. 2 was going to occur.

"If you're going to make a trade and you're going to go back, that guy you're going to take at that spot has to be able to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that's a high-impact guy," Rivera said on April 7. "In other words, if you're going to pass up Player A and you go back and you're going to take Player D, Player D has to be equal to Player A because if Player A is going to play for you for 10 years and Player D may not, then did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks?"

The Redskins are widely expected to take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 pick, who many draft experts have labeled the best player in the draft. He's expected to be that "high-impact guy" that Rivera mentioned above.

Rivera knows the Redskins have many holes to fill, so it's wise for Washington to keep their options open. But don't expect the Redskins to move down unless an offer truly is one they can't turn down.

