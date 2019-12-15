There’s one team that could reportedly stop a Terrell Suggs return to Baltimore

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, there's one team that could ruin a Terrell Suggs return to Baltimore.

Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that the Tennessee Titans were one team that appears poised to claim the 37-year-old outside linebacker.

Situation to monitor with pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. While he'd like to play for the #Ravens, it sounds like at least one other team is poised to claim him. If it's the #Titans with DC Dean Pees, there is some familiarity there. Suggs is not certain to show if it's not Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2019

The Titans entered Sunday at 8-5 and tied for the division lead in the AFC South.

A connection for Suggs in Tennessee is Dean Pees, who was a linebackers coach for the Ravens from 2010 and 2011 before he became defensive coordinator, a role he held from 2012-2017. He became the Titans defensive coordinator in 2018.

The Ravens don't have much power when it comes to bringing the franchise icon to Baltimore, as they are currently last on the waiver wire.

Suggs will be on waivers until Monday at 4 p.m., where he'll find out which team - if any - claimed the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Adam Schefter previously reported that Suggs might not report to the team that claims him, should it not be the Ravens.

Whatever the case is with Suggs, the resolution is coming by Monday evening.

