One team could pick Bronny James in NBA draft if Lakers do not

The NBA draft is almost here. It is just a week and a half away. USC guard Bronny James is waiting to see, first of all, if he will be drafted. Then he will want to know where he is going at the start of his professional career. If we are being honest, it is likely that Bronny will play in the G League for a good portion of next season. However, being with LeBron James on the Lakers would be a unique experience for Bronny. If he does go to the Lakers, he will certainly accompany his dad on at least a few flights to NBA games and warm up on court in an NBA team uniform, which would be really cool. Is it a done deal that Bronny is going to the Lakers, or will another team intervene?

LeBron Wire picked up a report in which NBA writer Marc Stein said the following:

The Lakers have the No. 55 pick in the NBA draft and are expected to use it on Bronny. If the Lakers do pass on Bronny, no team picking after No. 55 could be blamed for ruining the Lakers’ plans.

