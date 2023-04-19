One TE for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

With just over a week until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins are likely finalizing their plans, knowing that they may change at any second depending on how things change throughout the annual selection process.

The Dolphins only have four picks to work with this year, so it’s important that they attack their needs and really nail these decisions.

Tight end is one of the few holes remaining on Mike McDaniel’s roster, and he’ll rely on general manager Chris Grier to try and fill that with one of their selections.

Here are a few options Miami may consider at tight end, one for each round of the draft:

First round - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Career stats: 36 games, 180 receptions, 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns

“Big combination tight end with the demeanor for run blocking and the size for tough, chain-moving catches underneath. Mayer will come into the league with better blocking technique than most tight ends in this year’s draft. He’s built for in-line duty and was an extension of the Notre Dame offensive line at times. His feet are a little heavy getting into and through his routes, but he has the hand strength and contact balance to win heavily contested catches on the first two levels. Mayer might need to polish his route running to become a high-volume target, but he’s a safe pick and will be a good pro who can become a plus player as a run blocker and pass catcher.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Second round - Darnell Washington, Georgia

Career stats: 27 games, 45 receptions, 774 yards and three touchdowns

“In-line tight end with rare size and power at the point of attack to help soften defensive edges up front. Despite sloppy overall technique, Washington can be effective at moving defenders when he’s centered on his block. He must improve his footwork and hand usage, as NFL defenders will slip away from his clutches more easily if he’s unsound. He plods into his routes but catches with above-average focus and can be a handful to bring down. Washington could become a dominant run blocker with better technique, which makes me wonder if a team might give him a look at offensive tackle at some point in his career.” – Zierlein

Third round - Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Career stats: 40 games, 153 receptions, 1,786 yards and five touchdowns

“Highly targeted tight end whose playing style and physical abilities land somewhere between a connected (in-line or wing) and move tight end. LaPorta has the ability to threaten zone coverage and will make the basic catches. However, he lacks the desired elusiveness and ball skills to come away with the more challenging catches. LaPorta takes on run-blocking chores with inconsistent positioning but has the potential to improve with more work in that phase of the game. His catch production is splashy, but he appears to have average-starter potential at the next level.” – Zierlein

Fourth round - Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Career stats: 23 games, 54 receptions, 637 yards and seven touchdowns

“Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands. He could see action early but might need a year or so before he works himself into a full-time TE2 role.” – Zierlein

Fifth round - Davis Allen, Clemson

Career stats: 42 games, 88 receptions, 951 yards and 12 touchdowns

“There is nothing particularly exciting about watching Allen get into and through his routes, but the magic happens once the ball goes up. Allen is a human vacuum, using instinctive body positioning, mid-air adjustments and exceptional catch focus for consistent 50/50 wins. He isn’t much of a route separator, but he secures a high number of contested throws. The blocking technique is good, but the size and strength are just OK by NFL standards for in-line tight ends. Allen’s success will be determined by his ability to improve his routes or find a scheme that can free him to do his thing as a pass-catcher.” – Zierlein

Sixth round - Payne Durham, Purdue

Career stats: 36 games, 126 receptions, 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns

“Durham possesses the measurables of a Y tight end, with the ability to compete as a blocker both in-line and on the move. He still needs to add play strength as a run blocker, though. Durham lacks the speed to threaten the seam and the functional agility to beat coverage underneath. He’s been fairly involved in the Purdue passing game and has a chance to make a team as a run-blocking tight end with the potential to make tough catches.” – Zierlein

Seventh round - Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Career stats: 26 games, 44 receptions, 541 yards and six touchdowns

“Whiteheart has below-average size and mass for a blocking tight end, but he makes up for it with above-average grit and technique to sustain. He’s a better pass-catcher than the production might indicate. Also, he shows impressive concentration and soft hands when the ball comes his way. He’s tough but will need to get bigger and stronger to block NFL defenders, as he’s unlikely to earn a living as just a pass-catcher. Whiteheart has solid tape and could become a backup as a Day 3 draft pick.” – Zierlein

