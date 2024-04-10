'One target remains at the forefront of minds'

[BBC]

Bournemouth’s superlative form during March was recognised last week with a rare sweep of nominations for all four of the Premier League’s monthly awards – manager of the month (Andoni Iraola), player of the month (Antoine Semenyo), goal of the month (Dominic Solanke v Luton) and save of the month (Neto v Burnley).

However, a five-match unbeaten run was ended by Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Luton – the first time since their return to the top flight in 2022 that the Cherries have lost to a newly promoted side.

That result has, at least for now, quietened any talk of Bournemouth somehow sneaking into seventh or eighth place which may bring a Europa Conference League spot, as they lost ground on other clubs in what BBC Radio Solent’s Cherries commentator Kris Temple has jokingly dubbed the “European Chase League” of teams halfway down the table.

However, one target remains at the forefront of everyone’s minds – winger Marcus Tavernier stating in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Solent at Luton: “We all want to break the club’s record of points, we all know that’s our goal.”

That record stands at 46 points from the 2016-17 season when Eddie Howe’s side finished ninth, a total which would be matched if Iraola’s men take five points from their last seven games.

Off the field, owner Bill Foley donned hard hat and hi-vis jacket this week to visit where the club’s new training ground at Canford Magna is set to open later this year.

He told Sky Sports: “With these new facilities, we can keep on getting better every year.

“But we’re not a sovereign wealth fund. We came to Bournemouth to be part of the community, not be the arrogant American that wants to change everything. A new stadium will help expand our fanbase, though it’ll take a while to build.”