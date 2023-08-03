One takeaway from each position group after first week of BIlls camp

Here is one takeaway from each position group on the Buffalo Bills roster through the first week of training camp:

Quarterback: What we expected

It was assumed Kyle Allen would be the second-string QB after signing with the Bills this offseason. The few turnovers Matt Barkley has had during the first week of training camp suggests that is how things will unfold behind Josh Allen.

Running back: Cooking

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has suggested that James Cook will get a good number of touches out of the backfield in 2023. That’s how it looks so far on the practice field, too.

Tight end: Get ready Dalton, NFL

The Bills are getting a very consistent effort from first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid throughout camp. He doesn’t drop much and Allen is already starting to look toward him often in the passing game.

Offensive line: Torrence is in play

Overall, the offensive line is still building up some chemistry. Heading into camp, it was assumed that both guard positions are up for grabs.

As of now, it’s just right guard. On the left side, offseason addition Connor McGovern is getting all the reps. The right side features second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence starting to slowly get tossed into the mix more than incumbent Ryan Bates–But that battle still is wide open.

Wide receiver: Gabe a legit No. 2?

While many eyes are on Kincaid, Gabe Davis is catching some attention in the passing game as well. After an underwhelming 2022 season, Davis has had a strong start to training camp.

Stefon Diggs has as well. As expected.

Defensive line: No Von, no problem?

The defensive line is playing well, even if Von Miller remains on the PUP list. Of note, Ed Oliver in the middle, along with Greg Rousseau and offseason addition Leonard Floyd, have had positive days of camp. Those players on the edge are making life tough for offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

Linebacker: Dorian out

After seeing snaps in the middle during spring practices, third-round rookie Dorian Williams has not been given any there during training camp. He’s out of the discussion to replace Tremaine Edmunds. Tyrel Dodson or 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard are the much-likelier candidates.

Secondary: Wide open

Jordan Poyer is having a heck of a training camp at safety. He has multiple big-time interceptions. But the No. 2 cornerback position is the much larger focus.

It’s still wide open. In the first days, Christian Benford made strong plays and then Dane Jackson followed suit. Most recently, Kaiir Elam is starting to round into form.

