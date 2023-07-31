One takeaway from each position after first week of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the first week of training camp and while the headlines have been dominated by the saga surrounding running back Jonathan Taylor, football is still taking place.

The pads didn’t come on during the first week of camp, as expected, and things will begin to ramp up once the preseason inches closer. But there were still plenty of takeaways from across the roster during the team’s first three practices.

Here is a look at one takeaway from each position during the Colts’ first week of training camp:

Quarterback: Splitting reps

Rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew have been splitting reps through the first week of camp with the latter taking slightly more work with the first team. Both have had impressive starts to training camp and while Richardson will miss at least Monday’s practice due to nasal surgery, he’s seen a strong amount of first-team work.

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor's contract a distraction

If there’s one storyline that has dominated all others at Colts camp, it has been Taylor’s contract situation. Both the Colts and Taylor’s reps are at fault for letting this entire ordeal turn into a public circus, and there doesn’t seem to be an end coming anytime soon.

Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce ready for a jump?

The second-year wideout has had a strong start to camp, and has proven he can thrive as a deep threat in Shane Steichen’s offense. Just take a look at this 60-yard bomb from Anthony Richardson.

Tight End: Drew Ogletree is back

The 2022 sixth-round pick was cleared for the start of training camp, and he’s been involved decently. He’s even seen some first-team reps with the offense, and it will be interesting to see if he can make a crowded tight end room even more competive.

Offensive Line: The starting five

The Colts haven’t made any additions to the offensive line, and it appears the starting unit will include Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and Will Fries at right guard. It should be noted that seventh-round pick Jake Witt, who is viewed as a major project, has been working on the second-team offense at left tackle.

Defensive Line: Genard Avery a sleeper?

There aren’t a whole lot of spots available in the defensive line room, especially on the edge. However, Avery has had some flashes that may warrant a closer look as a player who could surprise by the end of the preseason.

Linebacker: The Maniac back?

One of the pleasant surprises at camp has been how much work Shaquille Leonard has seen through the first week. It was a surprising amount considering he missed the entire offseason workout program. It will be interesting to see how much he does when the pads come on, but it was very encouraging to see him get so much work during the first week.

Cornerback: Julius Brents debut delayed

The highly-anticipated second-round pick has yet to take the field for the Colts. He missed the entire spring workout program due to wrist surgery before the 2023 NFL draft and now has missed the entire first week of camp due to a hamstring injury. The Colts need Brents to fill a starting role in the worst way, and he’s a bit behind when it comes to the on-field work.

Safety: Nick Cross getting his chances

With Julian Blackmon missing the first week of camp due to a hamstring injury, Cross has been getting run as the first-team strong safety. After a disappointing rookie campaig that started with so much promise, Cross has a chance to build on it.

Special Teams: Rigoberto Sanchez is back

The Colts’ punter, who missed all of 2022 due to a torn Achilles, made his return to the practice field for the first week of training camp. He even drew a loud cheer on a booming punt.

