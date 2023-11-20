One takeaway from every Iowa high school football state championship game

It’s hard to believe that the start of the Iowa high school football season was just under three months ago and now it's all over.

On Thursday and Friday, state champions were crowned across all seven of Iowa's classes. From 8-player all the way up to Class 5A, high school football players and coaches from seven programs put together title-winning campaigns.

For some, like Williamsburg, it marked the first football championship in school history. For others, like Southeast Polk, the win marked a historic moment.

Southeast Polk celebrates its Class 5A state championship win over Ankeny on Friday. The win marked the third straight title for the Rams.

The Des Moines Register's staff emptied our notebooks from those seven games and tried to summarize all the action from each state title game in a few sentences.

We wrote more in-depth postgame analyses from each of the seven championships. But here is one paragraph (or more) on every state title game.

Class 5A — CJ Phillip steals the show on offense, but let’s talk about the defense

There were so many factors that played into Southeast Polk’s win over Ankeny — and the Rams' third-straight state championship. Senior running back CJ Phillip turned the matchup into a higher-scoring affair with five touchdowns, one short of Abu Sama’s record mark from a season ago.

But the defense is the reason the ball kept getting back in the offense’s hands. Mason Van Der Brink posted an impressive performance with 6.5 total tackles. Three players combined for two sacks, Carson Robbins broke up two passes while Trey Lust and Caleb Chebuhar combined for three interceptions.

This was an all-around masterclass in how to win a championship.

Class 4A — Senior core returns the trophy to Lewis Central

The Lewis Central Titans pose after winning the Class 4A state title on Thursday.

After last season’s runner-up finish, Lewis Central graduated its starting quarterback and its starting running back. No one knew what to expect from the Titans this year…except for maybe the seniors on this squad. And with the tough task of slowing down Western Dubuque’s Grant Glausser, that senior core stepped up big time.

Kamdyn Cross led the Titans with 137 rushing yards. Curtis Witte and Lual Maker were incredibly productive receivers, combining for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Witte broke up a pass on defense; fellow senior Ryan Ortega broke up two. Owen Thomas and Caleb Moore each had an interception.

There were certainly contributors from other classes, like junior quarterback Brady Hetzel. But Lewis Central doesn’t win this game without those senior performers.

Class 3A — A perfect storm pushes Williamsburg to its first-ever state football title

Williamsburg earned the school's first-ever football state championship with a win over Bishop Heelan on Friday.

With players like Derek Weisskopf, Rayce Heitman and Braylon Wetjen, the Raiders certainly had the talent to win a state championship. And those three players helped Williamsburg control the entire game against Bishop Heelan.

The Raiders had possession for over 30 minutes, never allowed Bishop Heelan into the red zone, and capitalized off sacks and turnovers. Some credit goes to Williamsburg’s offense for putting up those 20 points. But the defense posted a shutout with a true team effort, including three interceptions from Wetjen.

Class 2A — Two mistakes cost Central Lyon the state title

The Van Meter football team celebrates after winning 24-21 over Central Lyon-George/Little Rock in the Class 2A title game.

Central Lyon took a 14-10 lead before halftime and then didn’t let up…until there were less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. And there were two costly mistakes on snaps that helped Van Meter accomplish the comeback.

Van Meter scored a touchdown to open the fourth quarter. On Central Lyon’s following drive, a muffed snap resulted in a loss of 20 yards. The Lions couldn’t recover and punted it away. Van Meter scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive.

Then, with eight seconds left on the clock and a chance to win the game, the same mistake was repeated. The snap went over Vander Zee’s head, again, this time for a loss of 26 yards on fourth down.

Class 1A — It’s Colin Gordon’s world, and MFL MarMac just had to live with it

Grundy Center earned a huge win over MFL MarMac to secure the state title.

Grundy Center’s senior, two-way star wasn’t the only reason that the Spartans won, but he was a big part of the victory. He completed 17 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground. On defense, he had two tackles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery for 27 yards.

Class A — West Hancock overcomes five failed two-point attempts in comeback win

West Hancock pulled off a big comeback to defeat Woodbury Central in the Class A state title game.

After the first two quarters, it looked like Woodbury Central would take home the crown. The Wildcats were up 21-12 and had stopped both of West Hancock’s two-point conversion attempts. But despite failing to convert those on every two-point try — for a total of five failed two-point conversions — West Hancock still found a way to win, outscoring Woodbury Central 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

8-Player — Bishop Garrigan showed it can do more than hang with the best

Bishop Garrigan had to take down several traditional powers to earn a state title this season.

Bishop Garrigan’s unlikely run to the championship went through traditional superpowers. Winning those games was impressive enough, but it’s an even bigger accomplishment when you look at the records of those teams.

Remsen St. Mary’s, CAM, Winfield Mt. Union and Bedford were all undefeated when they met Bishop Garrigan in the playoffs. The Golden Bears defeated Remsen St. Mary’s, 21-18, in the second round of the postseason. They beat CAM, 26-16, in the quarterfinals and took down Winfield Mt. Union, 34-20, in the semifinals.

And the Golden Bears handed Bedford its only loss of the season in the state championship game.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One takeaway from each Iowa high school football state title game