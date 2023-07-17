One surprise player to watch at each position during Eagles’ training camp

After months of waiting an anticipation, the Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday, July 25 for the start of training camp.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, while the Birds and new defensive coordinator Sean Desai will look to replace 7 key contributors, including two starters at the linebacker position, safety position, and stud defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

With only one week until all 32 teams are in training camp, we’re looking at one surprise player to watch at each position.

QB -- Ian Book

The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame school history, Book was claimed off waivers from the Saints after the initial 53 man cut downs and spent most of the 2022 season as the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback, a role that didn’t afford him any snaps last season.

Book was a healthy scratch most weeks but was elevated to the backup spot and in uniform when Eagles starter Jalen Hurts missed two December games with a shoulder injury.

He’ll battle Tanner McKee and a lost opportunity to have Book looking towards the XFL or USFL.

RB -- Rashaad Penny

When healthy, Penny has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Penny played college football at San Diego State.

The potential for Penny to be elite has always been present.

In 2017, he led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 289 carries, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting and garnering first-team All-American and All-Mountain West honors.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

There are differences of opinion on Penny’s true value, but he could log a 1,200 yard season running behind the NFL’s top offensive line.

Cleveland brings intriguing size to the Eagles depth chart heading into training camp.

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances in 2022, mainly on special teams.

Cleveland has a history with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson from their time in Gainsville.

TE -- Dan Arnold

The athletic tight end offers size and and intriguing versatility.

Arnold logged nine catches for 135 yards last season in Jacksonville after Evan Engram emerged for Doug Pederson.

Arnold has experienced success as a pass catcher, and in 2020, he hauled in 31 out of 45 targets for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished with a career-high 35 receptions in 2021, splitting time with the Panthers (three games) and Jaguars (eight games).

With Arnold on the roster, Philadelphia now has Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, and Dalton Keene as training camp approaches.

OL -- Trevor Reid

Josh Sills made the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and Reid fits the bill this summer.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Louisville Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps last season, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

DE -- Janarius Robinson

Drafted out of FSU and built similarly to Josh Sweat, Robinson offers potential as an athletic edge rusher.

Robinson, a 2021 fourth-round pick, was on Minnesota’s practice squad before signing to the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He spent the majority of the season inactive and will look to make the roster.

DT -- Noah Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.

Elliss signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit before pivoting to Idaho, where Luther is the defensive line coach.

Signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Elliss was waived for non-football injury during training camp and placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury.

LB -- Patrick Johnson

Philadelphia selected Johnson in the 7th round (234th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Tulane pass rusher played 213 defensive snaps across 16 games, registering seven total tackles, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Johnson also produced four tackles on special teams.

CB -- Eli Ricks

Based on his high school resume and collegiate hype, Ricks should develop into a solid NFL cornerback.

A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.May 5, 2023

The 2023 training camp offers the first opportunity to see how Ricks will transition to the NFL and elite wide receivers.

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solo, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

He was also allowed to leave the Steelers in free agency and there’s some question about how impactful the veteran can be.

An intelligent and reliable safety, training camp offers the first opportunity to see how Desai will employ the efficient safety.

Edmunds offers some versatility as a true in-the-box safety, but it’ll be on Sean Desai to put the veteran in a position to be successful.

Edmunds logged most of his snaps with Pittsburgh as a box safety, with another 200 snaps coming deep and almost 200 snaps in the slot

