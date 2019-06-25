One study shows Patriots have second-best fans in the NFL originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Patriots fans aren't tired of winning, and it shows.

According to one study, the Patriots have the second-best fan base in the NFL. Emory University business professor Michael Lewis conducts the report annually, and has listed the Patriots as No. 2 for the past two years. Lewis's model takes into account fan equity - home box office revenue - social equity and road equity. The study measures social media engagement and revenue as well as home and road attendance.

In the top tier with the Dallas Cowboys (1) and Patriots are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Notably, the Pats have some recent history with two of the bottom-feeder fan bases. New England beat the Kansas City Chiefs - the 31st-best fan base - in the AFC Championship. This might be surprising because of Arrowhead Stadium's reputation for being raucous, and Lewis predicts the Chiefs are in a solid position to improve in the rankings:

"The problem is that the Chiefs lack pricing power and do not have much of a social following (I use Twitter)," the study said. "However, the Chiefs and Browns are probably the best positioned teams to make moves up the charts the next few years."

Also, the Los Angeles Rams - whom the Patriots bested in last year's Super Bowl - rank dead last among fan bases. The recent move from St. Louis and abundance of teams in the area certainly plays a part in the poor following, but Jared Goff and the Rams certainly could've used a few more cheers last February.

