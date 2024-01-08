One Stop Shop: The Standard-Times 2023 All-West Texas Football Teams

Please consider a subscription. Much of the 2023-24 season coverage will be exclusive to subscribers.

Last year was filled with memorable moments for teams across West Texas. The Standard-Times aims to highlight the players that made those moments possible in 2023.

West Texas is a unique area for high school football in Texas. There are Class 6A teams with hundreds of athletes in the football program to Class A teams that have less than 50 students in the school. There is every type of football for every type of fan.

Below are the Standard-Times' picks for the All-West Texas football superlatives, offense, defense and six-man teams.

SUPERLATIVES: 2023 All-West Texas Football Team: The Superlatives

Sonora running back Edgar DeLuna (1) runs for his fourth rushing touchdown in a 57-12 win over Reagan County at Bronco Stadium on Oct. 13, 2023.

OFFENSE: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: The Offense

Central quarterback Christian English (3) breaks through the Midland High School defense on a quarterback run at San Angelo Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

DEFENSE: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: The Defense

Wall defensive lineman Brylan White (12) forces a fumble against Mason at R. Clinton Schulze Stadium on Sept. 29, 2023.

SIX-MAN: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: Six-man football

Richland Springs' Billy Perry (17) runs away from Bronte defenders in a matchup at O.K. Wolfenbarger Field on Nov. 17, 2023.

