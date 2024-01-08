One Stop Shop: The Standard-Times 2023 All-West Texas Football Teams
Last year was filled with memorable moments for teams across West Texas. The Standard-Times aims to highlight the players that made those moments possible in 2023.
West Texas is a unique area for high school football in Texas. There are Class 6A teams with hundreds of athletes in the football program to Class A teams that have less than 50 students in the school. There is every type of football for every type of fan.
Below are the Standard-Times' picks for the All-West Texas football superlatives, offense, defense and six-man teams.
SUPERLATIVES: 2023 All-West Texas Football Team: The Superlatives
OFFENSE: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: The Offense
DEFENSE: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: The Defense
SIX-MAN: 2023 Standard-Times All-West Texas Football Team: Six-man football
