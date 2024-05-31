‘One step away’ – Real Madrid captain talks ahead of Borussia Dortmund showdown

With merely a day left in Real Madrid’s highly awaited showdown with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, the anticipation levels are starting to rise.

This could be the last game at the club for certain players, with Toni Kroos’ departure official and Nacho Fernandez’s future also uncertain.

The Real Madrid captain has now come out to give his thoughts in Los Blancos’ last press conference of the season, and potentially the last at his boyhood club via MARCA.

When asked to comment on the team’s confidence ahead of the final, Nacho Fernandez stated, “We have respect for our rival, but maintain confidence because of how well we have done this season.”

“We are one step away from playing in a final and if it goes well, winning it. It is exciting to be part of such a small group,” he added on the possibility of him joining Paco Gento on six European Cup triumphs with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old was asked about his future and their tranquility ahead of the final, to which he replied:

“The calmest week compared to which? I would tell you that it has been the most uneasy week, because of the nerves of playing in the final. It is a very special match and a unique moment for the club.”

Real Madrid have built a habit of making late comebacks in the Champions League, which was especially testified in the semi-finals with Joselu scoring twice to seal a win.

As a result, Nacho was asked whether the players remain calm when losing with five minutes remaining.

“We prefer to win, honestly,” the Spanish veteran confessed.

Lastly, when asked if the Champions League anthem scares the teams, the Real Madrid captain replied:

“Everyone knows that Madrid is special in this competition. We feel very friendly with this anthem. It is a responsibility to play the final and we are looking forward to it.”