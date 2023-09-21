One stat to know for every team in Week 3 + reaction to latest RB moves
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota:
0:50 - Reaction to Browns signing Kareem Hunt
5:38 - Stat Nerd Thursday
6:03 - Denver Broncos
8:21 - Chicago Bears
10;57 - L.A. Chargers
13:50 - Quick reaction to Cam Akers trade
14:49 - Minnesota Vikings
17:03 - Houston Texans
20:10 - Cincinnati Bengals
22:00 - New England Patriots
23:21 - Arizona Cardinals
25:05 - Carolina Panthers
28:15 - Las Vegas Raiders
29:07 - Cleveland Browns
29:53 - Tennessee Titans
32:17 - Detroit Lions
33:49 - Indianapolis Colts
34:51 - Jacksonville Jaguars
37:03 - Seattle Seahawks
40:50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42:16 - Green Bay Packers
43:26 - Pittsburgh Steelers
45:27 - New York Jets
46:24 - Buffalo Bills
47:25 - Washington Commanders
48:53 - Philadelphia Eagles
50:31 - Kansas City Chiefs
51:49 - New Orleans Saints
53:18 - Atlanta Falcons
54:32 - Baltimore Ravens
56:02 - Miami Dolphins
57:14 - Dallas Cowboys
59:37 - TNF preview: NYG vs. SF
