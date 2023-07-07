One stat tells the story of Giants DI Dexter Lawrence’s dominance

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has become one of the most dominant players at his position(s) since he was selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Clemson. Last season, Lawrence was an absolute wrecking machine wherever he lined up. Per Pro Football Focus, he totaled nine sacks, 26 quarterback hits, 35 quarterback hurries, and 42 stops.

But where the 6-foot-4, 342-pound Lawrence was at his best — and at the best for anybody in the league by far — was at nose tackle. Whether he was aligned at 0-tech (straight up over the center) or 1-tech (to either side of the center), Lawrence far outstripped the efforts of any other big man looking to disrupt from the inside.

My favorite metric from this list: Per @SportsInfo_SIS, Dexter Lawrence led the NFL with 47 pressures from 0-tech and 1-tech alignments. VIta Vea ranked second… with 18. https://t.co/YRDFw5ZLRb pic.twitter.com/8hVIGRSNjI — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2023

