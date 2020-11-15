One stat shows just how bad Washington's first half vs. Lions was originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A simple eye test would show that the Washington Football Team's first-half -- specifically on offense -- against the Detroit Lions was bad.

When examining the numbers behind it, the story only gets worse.

Within the first 30 minutes of play, Washington's offense was able to get the ball within the opponent's 30-yard line four times. In those four drives, Washington came away with just three points. Doing something of that nature is almost harder than just scoring a few field goals.

A combination of poor playcalling, a missed field goal, and a rare fumble from Terry McLaurin led to Washington squandering multiple chances to put points on the board. The end result was a 17-3 deficit at the half.

That stat alone proves how frustrating the half was for Washington, but one other number makes things even worse. Washington held the ball for over 20 minutes in the first half while the Lions had just about nine-and-a-half minutes with the ball.

Yet despite the Burgundy and Gold controlling the tempo and moving the ball, they scored just three points. Detroit had the ball for half the time and put up 17 points.