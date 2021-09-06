One stat that matters for the Houston Texans

Here’s the thing: Taylor has been a good quarterback at times throughout his career, especially when he played for the Bills from 2015 through 2017, made the Pro Bowl in 2015, and threw 51 touchdowns to just 16 interceptions in his only legitimate time as a starter. Last we heard from Taylor, he was unfortunately getting his lung punctured by a member of the Chargers’ medical staff while he was given a pain-killing shot, which led to the ascent of Justin Herbert.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly should give Taylor as much play-action as possible as long as he’s the starter, because personnel ain’t gonna do it. During his three seasons with the Bills, Taylor threw 13 touchdown passes and just two picks when using play-action, and in 2020, the Jaguars allowed 15 touchdowns against play-action — only the Titans and Cowboys were worse in that department. We can’t take the Texans seriously in any game at this point, but there’s one way to at least make this thing competitive.