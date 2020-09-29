One stat highlights Ravens' struggles playing from behind originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Playing with the lead is certainly ideal, but it's hardly necessary to win games in the NFL. It's about who leads with zeros on the clock, not at halftime.

However, if you look at this stat, it appears playing with the lead after two quarters actually has been necessary for the Ravens to win games over the last two-plus years.

Since Lamar Jackson was drafted in 2018, the Ravens are 0-9 after trailing at halftime (including playoffs).



They are the only team in the NFL without a single win after trailing at halftime in that span. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 29, 2020

First, this stat is framed in a way that makes it seem like Jackson is responsible for all nine losses when he's only responsible for five. The other four go to Joe Flacco.

However, it's not the best omen for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, especially considering the way the Chiefs won their title a year ago.

Contenders have to win in different ways. You can't expect to blow everyone out and you can't abandon your game plan or what makes your team special just because you're behind. That's something the Chiefs had to learn in Mahomes' first year as a starter and it paid off for them in 2019.

After a third straight loss to the Chiefs, Jackson and this Ravens team has to figure out a way to move the ball when they can't lean on the run game, given the difficulties presented by running the ball without the lead.

If not, it's going to be difficult for them to beat the league's elite, and especially a Chiefs team that seems to have their number.